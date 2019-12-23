Ernest Andrew Koehler was born on December 18, 2019 at 11 p.m. to Brenna Koehler (Robinson) and Joe Koehler of Rogers, MN. He was 8 pounds, 3 ounces and 21-1/2 inches long. His older brother and sister, Conrad, 4 and Coralyn, 2, are happy to welcome their new little brother. Ernest’s grandparents are John and Mara Robinson of Plymouth and Dan and Deb Koehler of Dayton. Great-grandparents Shirley Robinson of Marco Island, FL, Audrey and Dennis Flemming of Des Moines, IA, Jack Becker of Crosslake, MN, and Inez Koehler of Osseo, MN are all happy to have another Great-Grand Child!

