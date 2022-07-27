Anglers win play-in game, fall in playoffs

The Albertville Anglers won a play-in game to advance to the first round of the playoffs, but they lost both games in the proper playoff round, falling to Monticello and Becker over the weekend.
The Anglers traveled to Sauk Rapids to play the Cyclones July 20, with the winner advancing to the playoffs.
Albertville led 1-0, but the Cyclones soon answered to make it a 3-1 game. The Anglers scored four runs in the sixth inning, with all four runs coming home on three straight bases-loaded walks and one hit batter.
The Cyclones answered back and tied the game 5-5 in the bottom of the inning, and then took the lead later in the game.
The Anglers entered the ninth inning trailing 6-5, but quickly rallied on a two-run single to take the lead for good. They also got another bases-loaded walk to add to the lead.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Cyclones got the winning run to the plate, but they could not advance the runners and fell by the final score of 8-6. The Anglers advanced to the playoffs after a long game.
Head coach Joel Cornell said the Cyclones just ran out of pitching.
“We played them at the beginning of the year, and they’re five times better than they were at the beginning of the year,” he said, praising the team’s young player-coach.
Monticello
The Anglers went on to play the Polecats Saturday, July 23, where they fell by a score of 20-10. After falling in that game, they fell into the elimination bracket, where they faced Becker.
The Becker game was much closer, with the Anglers falling by a score of 4-3. The Anglers rallied to tie the game after falling behind 3-0, but they could do no more than that as they fell to end the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.