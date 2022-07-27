Anglers win play-in game, fall in playoffs

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

Logan Eisentrager bats during Wednesday’s play-in game.

 (Photo by Jake Schroer)

The Albertville Anglers won a play-in game to advance to the first round of the playoffs, but they lost both games in the proper playoff round, falling to Monticello and Becker over the weekend.

The Anglers traveled to Sauk Rapids to play the Cyclones July 20, with the winner advancing to the playoffs.

