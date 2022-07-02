John R. Anderson announced his candidacy for the at-large seat on the ISD 728 Elk River Area School Board.
Anderson is a long-time Minnesotan. He recently retired from Emerson Automation Solutions with 37 years of corporate sales and financial experience—both domestically and internationally.
“Parents have lost visibility into their child’s education and the ability to ensure that curriculum aligns with their family values,” Anderson said. “I want to help ensure parents have full transparency into everything from curriculum selection, syllabi review, and public comment at school board meetings. Furthermore, children lost 1-2 years of education during COVID, and families, like mine, with special education children, lost even more. We must get our kids back on track with the basics—reading, writing, and math.”
Anderson and his wife Margaret live in Zimmerman, have seven children, and currently attends Free Grace United Church in Zimmerman. He has earned a master’s degree from Dallas Theological Seminary, a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Science from the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Buena Vista College. Anderson has volunteered as a Firearms Safety Instructor for Minnesota and Iowa, Sherburne County Foster Parent, Hope Filled Hands, local homeless shelters, and various other organizations.
ISD 728 is the eighth largest school district in the state and includes the communities of Elk River, Otsego, Rogers, and Zimmerman. There are four school board seats to elect on Nov. 8. Two of the seats are at-large, one of the seats is for Election District 1 (Zimmerman), and one of the seats is for Election District 2 (Otsego-Rogers).
