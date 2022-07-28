Albertville updates fire department’s standard operating polices

The council reviewed the draft proposal for a 2023 fire service agreement with the city of Otsego that would bring Otsego into the Albertville Fire Service Area on a yearly agreement that would be resigned every year.
The Albertville City Council approved revisions and updates to the 2022 Fire Department Standard Operating Policies and Procedures at its July 18 meeting. The policies were last updated in April 2021. Over the last couple of months, according to Fire Chief Eric Bullen, the new updates were worked on by the fire department and the board of officers.
Changes to the policies make it so the appointments and authorization of promotions selected by the board of officers must go through the city council.
According to City Attorney Mike Couri, changing the authority for hiring those on the board of officers from the fire chief to the City Council could mitigate favoritism towards specific applicants. The board of officers is made up of the fire chief, deputy fire chief, assistant fire chief, four captains and three lieutenants.
The city’s Fire Advisory Committee should also approve the appointment of members to the board of officers.
Other updates were grammatical changes to the policies.
Otsego fire protection agreement
The City Council also discussed possible changes to the fire protection agreement with the city of Otsego, as presented by Bullen. The 2023 draft agreement would allow the Albertville Fire Department to continue to provide fire and emergency medical assistance to Otsego.
The current contract with Otsego expires end of this year. The fire department looked at two options for the draft agreement. The first would be a two-year contract and the second option that the department decided on and presented to the council was a yearly contract.
“And if you want to end it, go through the documentation to end it, then don’t have to go back every five years and say here we are,” Bullen said.
Otsego, within the draft agreement, may adjust the agreement that becomes in effect every Jan. 1, and will need to submit amendments no later than Sept. 1 of each proceeding year.
Otsego would pay Albertville a fire service fee annually. This fee would be calculated by multiplying the adjusted fire department budget, as set by the Albertville City Council, for the year times the value of the Taxable Tax Capacity within Otsego, divided by the total Taxable Tax Capacity of the entire fire service area.
So, for example, if Albertville’s Fire Department budget is $380,000 and the taxable capacity of the fire service area of Otsego is $3 million and the total taxable tax capacity of the entire fire service area is $10 million, then in the drafted agreement Otsego would pay around $114,000.
Changes to the termination of services clause of the drafted 2023 agreement have been made to allow it so neither Albertville nor Otsego can terminate services unless a 365-day written notice has been given. An exception is if Otsego does not pay for services, Albertville may hand in a 60-day written termination notice of services. The 60 days would allow for Otsego to find other fire service accommodations.
“They just got it last week,” Bullen said. “I’ll expect some changes.”
Under the draft agreement, Albertville Fire Department can agree to do fire inspections for around $50 per hour.
Other services in the draft agreement Albertville Fire Department can provide in Otsego are structural firefighting for both exterior and interior of structures, grass or forest firefighting, vehicle, and equipment firefighting, general rescue, hazardous materials response, emergency medical services, disaster response and more.
Purchase of Bobcat
The council approved purchasing the public works department a new S66 T4 Bobcat Steer Loader for $51,141 and trading in the city’s 2016 S630 for a trade in amount of $30,000. With the purchase of the new 2022 S66 T4 Bobcat, the dealer has committed to an annual trade for a new machine for $3,000.
Annual usage for the Bobcat is around 350 hours per year, according to Public Works Supervisor Tim Guimont.
The annual trade-in program of $3,000 would cost the city approximately $9 per hour of usage and would generally eliminate any service repairs or maintenance costs since the city would have a new Bobcat every year.
The trade would need to be for a Bobcat that is of the same value each year. The purchase of the new 2022 S66 T4 Bobcat for $21,142 after trading in the current model will be paid for by public works capital reserve funds designated for equipment.
