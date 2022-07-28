Albertville updates fire department’s standard operating polices

(Photo courtesy of the city of albertville)

The council reviewed the draft proposal for a 2023 fire service agreement with the city of Otsego that would bring Otsego into the Albertville Fire Service Area on a yearly agreement that would be resigned every year.

 (Photo courtesy of the city of albertville)

The Albertville City Council approved revisions and updates to the 2022 Fire Department Standard Operating Policies and Procedures at its July 18 meeting. The policies were last updated in April 2021. Over the last couple of months, according to Fire Chief Eric Bullen, the new updates were worked on by the fire department and the board of officers.

Changes to the policies make it so the appointments and authorization of promotions selected by the board of officers must go through the city council.

