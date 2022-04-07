The Albertville City Council authorized the sale of the property of Outlot B, Northwest Commercial Park behind the outlet mall to Scherer Bros Lumber Company at its March 21 meeting.
The building supply company has agreed to sell its current truss manufacturing facility located in the Barthel Industrial Park to a neighboring business. As a result, Scherer Bros intends to build a new manufacturing facility on Outlot C, Northwest Industrial Park, which is owned by the city and located immediately north of the outlet mall.
The purchase price of the land is $1 under the stipulation that a tax increment financing district is placed on the plot of land, which was also approved in the meeting’s agenda, and a 60,000-square-foot building must be built upon the land.
Scherer Bros Lumber is seeking building assistance for $400,000 through a tax increment financing district, which would come out of the estimated $1.1 million in tax increment revenue on the property. The city would receive the first $700,000 of tax increment to reimburse itself for the cost of the property, which is estimated to be $602,000, and development fees that would be waived in the agreement that allows Scherer Bros Lumber to buy the property for $1.
The city will not receive any tax increments after the first payment of $700,000 from the property for the nine years that the district is in place. At the end of nine years, all property taxes thereafter will be split among the county, city and school district in the same manner as other properties in the city.
April 5 or 6 is the estimated closing date on the property, according to City Attorney Mike Couri.
Amendment to outlet mall sign plan
The council also approved the amendments to the Premium Outlet Mall comprehensive sign plan for tenant wall signs and tenant temporary signs.
The original plan was approved in 1999. Recent tenants have requested cabinet signs, which fail to meet the outlet mall’s standards. The sign plan changes provide the opportunity for cabinet signs as an alternative to channel letters or a combination of cabinet signs and channel letters.
The sign location and sizes remain unchanged from the original plan. All tenant signs will still require a sign permit and building permit from the city.
The changes in the sign plan will also allow for short-term or transient tenants to have more flexibility in the type of signs they can use versus permanent signs within the mall. Temporary signs may have a three-fourth inch thick cut acrylic letters mounted to the facia.
According to City Planner Alan Brixius, some examples of short-term leases within the mall that would want more flexibility are places like Halloween City.
“The standards we’re proposing to change to I don’t see them as a reduction in that fit and finish,” said Scott Weekly, operation supervisor for the outlet mall, in a response to the council’s concerns that the outlet mall would start looking like a strip mall with the new changes and allowances for short-term tenants. “We have a lot of new businesses, businesses starting out for the first time and they get a little bit overwhelmed with the cost. So we’re offering them a chance to meet that fit and finish, just to a little lesser extent than what we would require one of the bigger tenants.”
The council requested that with approval stipulations on lights and backgrounds of the signs could be put in to make sure signs are not too bright.
Other
RECOGNIZED the St. Michael-Albertville High School wrestling team. The council gave a proclamation for the team for their exemplary season and outstanding performance. The Knights beat Apple Valley 45-19, Anoka 43-23 and Stillwater 38-27 in the finals held at the Xcel Energy Center on March 4 and 5.
APPROVED interim use permit at the Outlets of Albertville for the Crossing Church for a six-year period.
