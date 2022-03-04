Sunday, Feb. 13

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Main Ave. NE, Albertville

Monday, Feb. 14

- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - Interstate 94, St. Michael

Tuesday, Feb. 15

- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) - Karmen Ave. NE, Albertville

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Kassel Ave. NE, Albertville

Thursday, Feb. 17

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Lakewood Drive NE, Albertville

Saturday, Feb. 19

- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - West Laketowne Drive NE, Albertville

Sunday, Feb. 20

- Dispatched and canceled en route - 100th Street NE, Otsego

- Building fire - Amery Ave. NW, Monticello

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 61st Street NE, Albertville

Monday, Feb. 21

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Jason Court NE, Albertville

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 76th Court NE, Otsego

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Kalland Aave. NE, Albertville

- Building fire- 85th Street NE, Otsego

Tuesday, Feb. 22

- Building fire - 85th Street NE, Otsego

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 61st Street NE, Albertville

- Building fire - 114th Ave. N, Dayton

- Dispatched and canceled enroute - Oakwood Ave. NE, Otsego

Wednesday, Feb. 23

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Marlowe Ave. NE, Otsego

- Dispatched and canceled en route- 63rd Street NE, Otsego

- Dispatched and canceled en route- I-94, St. Michael

Thursday, Feb. 24

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury- Lander AVE NE, Otsego

Friday, Feb. 25

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury- 53rd ST NE, Albertville

- Dispatched and canceled en route- Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville

- Dispatched and canceled en route- 73rd Street NE, Otsego

- Motor vehicle accident with injuries- Jason Ave. NE, Albertville

Saturday, Feb. 26

- Dispatched and canceled en route- Lachman Ave. NE, Albertville

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury- 95th Street NE, Otsego

- Motor vehicle accident with injuries- Labeaux Ave. NE, Otsego

Tags

Load comments