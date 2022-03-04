Sunday, Feb. 13
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Main Ave. NE, Albertville
Monday, Feb. 14
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - Interstate 94, St. Michael
Tuesday, Feb. 15
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) - Karmen Ave. NE, Albertville
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Kassel Ave. NE, Albertville
Thursday, Feb. 17
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Lakewood Drive NE, Albertville
Saturday, Feb. 19
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - West Laketowne Drive NE, Albertville
Sunday, Feb. 20
- Dispatched and canceled en route - 100th Street NE, Otsego
- Building fire - Amery Ave. NW, Monticello
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 61st Street NE, Albertville
Monday, Feb. 21
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Jason Court NE, Albertville
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 76th Court NE, Otsego
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Kalland Aave. NE, Albertville
- Building fire- 85th Street NE, Otsego
Tuesday, Feb. 22
- Building fire - 85th Street NE, Otsego
- Building fire - 114th Ave. N, Dayton
- Dispatched and canceled enroute - Oakwood Ave. NE, Otsego
Wednesday, Feb. 23
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Marlowe Ave. NE, Otsego
- Dispatched and canceled en route- 63rd Street NE, Otsego
- Dispatched and canceled en route- I-94, St. Michael
Thursday, Feb. 24
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury- Lander AVE NE, Otsego
Friday, Feb. 25
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury- 53rd ST NE, Albertville
- Dispatched and canceled en route- Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville
- Dispatched and canceled en route- 73rd Street NE, Otsego
- Motor vehicle accident with injuries- Jason Ave. NE, Albertville
Saturday, Feb. 26
- Dispatched and canceled en route- Lachman Ave. NE, Albertville
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury- 95th Street NE, Otsego
- Motor vehicle accident with injuries- Labeaux Ave. NE, Otsego
