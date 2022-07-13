Sunday, July3

-EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Karston Ave. NE, Albertville

Tuesday, June 5

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Maclynn Ave. NE, Otsego

- Motor vehicle accident with injuries - Jason Ave. NE, Albertville

- Dispatched and canceled en route - Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville

Wednesday, June 6

- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction - Main Ave. NE, Albertville

Friday, June 8

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - County Road 37 Hwy. NE, Albertville

Saturday, June 9

- Dispatched and canceled en route - Nashua Ave. NE, Otsego

