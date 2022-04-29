Sunday, April 17

- Dispatched and canceled en route - Lambert Ave. NE, Otsego

- Dispatched and canceled en route - 64th Street NE, Albertville

Monday, April 18

- Dispatched and canceled en route - 94th Street NE, Otsego

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Labeaux Aave. NE, Albertville

Tuesday, April 19

- Dispatched and canceled en route - Linwood Drive NE, Albertville

Wednesday, April 20

- Medical assist, assist EMS crew - Linwood Drive NE, Albertville

- Dispatched and canceled en route - 61st Street NE, Albertville

Saturday, April 23

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 59th Circle NE, Albertville

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Main Ave. NE, Albertville

