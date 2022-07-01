Sunday, June 19

- Passenger vehicle fire - Lambert Ave. NE, Albertville

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 55th Circle NE, Albertville

Monday, June 20

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville

- Severe weather or natural disaster standby - 57th Street NE, Albertville

Tuesday, June 21

- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - Lydia Circle NE, Albertville

- Road freight or transport vehicle fire - 73rd Street NE, Otsego

Wednesday, June 22

- Building fire - 50th Street NE, Albertville

- Dispatched and canceled en route - 67th Street NE, Albertville

Thursday, June 23

- Smoke scare, odor of smoke - Main Ave. NE, Albertville

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 54th Circle NE, Albertville

Friday, June 24

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Kassel Ave. NE, Albertville

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Linwood Drive NE, Albertville

Saturday, June 25

- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - Lydia Circle NE, Albertville

- Dispatched and canceled en route - Nashua Ave. NE, Otsego

- Dispatched and canceled en route - 53rd Street NE, Albertville

