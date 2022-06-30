Albertville changes swimming pool fencing ordinance

The Albertville City Council approved changes to the city ordinance on swimming pools, requiring fences around pools at its June 20 meeting.
According to City Planner Alan Brixius, the ordinance originally did have language that specified that there needs to be a barrier around residents’ pools, but the language on what a barrier is, was not clear. The city received some requests to use pool covers instead of a fence, but the ordinance change specifies that pools need a fence to stop unsupervised children from gaining access to the pool when uncovered.
Fencing around pools must be at least 5 feet high. Above-ground pools with side walls that measure between 24 and 48 inches only require a 4-foot fence surrounding the pool. Above-ground pools with side walls above 48 inches do not need a fence – just a safety mechanism at the entrance of the point.
“We wanted to set the fence up and make it mandatory across the board, if you want a pool you need a fence,” Brixius said.
Council Member Aaron Cocking asked if the ordinance extends to hot tubs. According to Brixius it does not, since hot tubs are generally not deep enough. Within the updated ordinance any pools or hot tubs that are 24 inches deep or less do not need to have a fence.
Vehicle weight class parking ordinance
The council also approved restricting that only class 1-3 and one class 4 vehicle without a trailer attached can be parked or stored on residential city streets.
According to Brixius, the need for change is because law enforcement was having a problem distinguishing the vehicles that were not meant to be parked on city streets.
Class 5 and above vehicles are normally recreational or industrial vehicles like semis, tractors, dump trucks and more.
Originally the proposed ordinance change language did not have a specific time length that the vehicle could park to unload, like a trailer. Council Member Walter Hudson requested for a time frame to be put on how long class four and above vehicles would be parked on residential streets. The council agreed on adding that class 4 and above vehicles can be parked on residential streets in the city from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Vehicles class 5 and above with the ordinance would still be allowed to drive through city streets, but not park overnight from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m.
The council approved the ordinance change with two motions to change the vehicle code on traffic provision and to change the code on street storage. Each motion was approved 4-1. The first motion was opposed by Council Member Rob Olson because he said that the time frame of 6 p.m. should be later to allow residents time to move their vehicles.
The second motion to change the parking and zoning ordinance to match the changes to the vehicle code on traffic provision ordinance was opposed by Council Member Aaron Cocking because “[Wright County Sheriff] doesn’t enforce parking now, why would we add another parking restriction?”
Recreational vehicle ordinance
The council approved amending the city code to allow class 1 ATVs, class 2 ATVs and golf carts to travel on local public roads within the city with an approved city permit.
The ordinance requires residents driving class 1 and 2 ATVs or golf carts to have a permit, up-to-date drivers license and they must be insured. The ordinance also limits drivers of recreational vehicles to daylight hours unless the golf carts or class 1 and 2 ATVs are equipped with head lights, tail lights, brake lights and turn signals.
According to Brixius, golf carts and class 1 ATVs are restricted in the ordinance to driving a minimum of 20 miles per hour. class 2 ATVs are regulated to go the speed limit of the road.
Other
APPROVED allowing building integrated solar systems on the roof of houses. Ground-mounted freestanding solar systems are not permitted, nor are wall-mounted solar systems.
