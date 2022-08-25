The Albertville City Council approved the zoning map amendment, site and building plans for Darkenwald Corporation to construct a multiple-building self-storage facility with outdoor storage at its Aug. 15 meeting. The self-storage facility is planned to be on a 26.78-acre lot located at the northeast corner of 67th Street and Karmen Avenue.
For its construction, the zoning map had to be amended to change the zoning from I-2 General Industrial District and B-2A Special Business District to PUD /I-2 Planned Unit Development/General Industrial District.
According to City Planner Alan Brixius, the streets around the self-storage facility can handle the amount of traffic visiting the new business. Inside the storage area, Brixius said that the business will need to pave and stripe their lots to make sure the areas between the lots are open and can be accessed by emergency vehicles.
Within the proposed site plans, the facility will be gated, but for the final plans, the city will like to see a security system plan in place to prevent theft.
The PUD site plan also does not show any on-site trash receptacles. The council modified the proposal so trash receptacles are optional. Sprinklers will also need to be added to the buildings and each storage unit.
Within the approved PUD site plans storage restrictions have been listed.
The self-storage facility may not store explosives, hazardous or toxic materials, flammable materials or materials that are subject to spoil or deteriorate. Prohibited within the outside storage bays is residential living units, housing of animals, conducting a business or manufacturing or assembly of products.
There will be eight self-storage buildings on site, one of those buildings will be climate controlled and is proposed to be 42,000 square feet. The other seven buildings are all self-storage but are not climate controlled. The garage-like buildings range in size from 4,750 to 14,175 square feet in the proposed site plans there will be indoor and outdoor storage.
Installation and maintenance of push button crosswalk
The council approved an agreement between St. Michael, Albertville, Wright County and St. Michael-Albertville School District for a flash pattern push button sign for a crosswalk along 50th St. NE and Lansing Ave NE.
With the partnership, Wright County will pay 50% of the cost for the sign and then the cities of St. Michael, Albertville and the school district will have to pay $3,000 each.
“As a parent, I would rather have my child cross there than at the roundabout,” Mayor Jillian Hendrickson said.
The council was uncertain why specifically that street and how many kids were coming from the development nearby.
According to City Administrator Adam Nafstad the school district is hoping to have the push button sign before the start of the school year.
Other
The City Council in its consent agenda without any discussion also:
APPROVED off-site gambling permit for the Rockford Lions Club at Cedar Creek Golf Course for their annual event Sept. 10.
APPROVED special event permit and temporary liquor license for the Albertville Lions for their Annual Cruisin’ and Rock’n Car Show on 2-9 p.m. Sept. 10.
