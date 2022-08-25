albertville CC

The Albertville City Council approved the zoning map amendment, site and building plans for a multiple building self-storage facility with outdoor storage.

 Madelaine Formica

The Albertville City Council approved the zoning map amendment, site and building plans for Darkenwald Corporation to construct a multiple-building self-storage facility with outdoor storage at its Aug. 15 meeting. The self-storage facility is planned to be on a 26.78-acre lot located at the northeast corner of 67th Street and Karmen Avenue.

For its construction, the zoning map had to be amended to change the zoning from I-2 General Industrial District and B-2A Special Business District to PUD /I-2 Planned Unit Development/General Industrial District.

