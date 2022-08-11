Rogers police and fire department visited block parties across the city Aug. 2. Temperatures neared 100 degrees, but around 25 neighborhoods participated in the Night to Unite festivities. Last year, there were only 10 parties registered.
Hennepin County Sheriff and Corcoran Police Department came out to Corcoran’s National Night Out, Aug.2. The fire truck, sprays community members to help them beat the heat.
(Photos courtesy of Corcoran Police Department)
(Photos courtesy of wright County Sheriff’s Office)
Wright County Sheriff Office visited the neighborhoods that it covers in St. Michael and Albertville during National Night Out.
(Photos courtesy of wright County Sheriff’s Office)
(Photos courtesy of the rogers police department)
Rogers police and fire department visited block parties across the city Aug. 2. Temperatures neared 100 degrees, but around 25 neighborhoods participated in the Night to Unite festivities. Last year, there were only 10 parties registered.
(Photos courtesy of the rogers police department)
Rogers Police department visited seniors and assisted living communities during the night.
Night to Unite or National Night Out saw police and fire departments from Crow River cities such as Rogers, Corcoran, Medina, St. Michael and Albertville head out into the community and greet the block parties Aug. 2. The events are meant for neighbors to connect with each other and allow city departments to meet their community members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.