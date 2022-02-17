Limos, a red carpet and a night all about them are what special needs teens and young adults, ages 15-22, will experience May 22 at A Night To Remember Prom. With a Candyland theme, it’s bound to be a sweet night.
The 100 teens, or honored guests, will be from all over the Crow River area and its surrounding cities including Albertville, Becker, Big Lake, Buffalo, Corcoran, Elk River, Greenfield, Hanover, Maple Grove, Monticello, Otsego, Rockford, Rogers and St. Michael.
A Night To Remember Prom started in 2017, hosted by Westbridge Church of St. Michael, but as of 2021 the church could no longer host the event. When Albertville resident Samantha Pfeifer was asked in May 2021 if she would like to take over, there was no hesitation.
“It brings such joy to those kids, I couldn’t let it fall off at the wayside,” Pfeifer said. “I always wanted to make a change in people’s lives ever since I was little, no matter what it was I was going to do something. And this kind of fell in my lap and I ran with it.”
She instantly went to work recruiting seven board members and registering A Night To Remember Prom as a nonprofit. Due to the pandemic, there was a drive-thru prom in 2020 and the event was cancelled in 2021.
With fundraising on hold until they became an official nonprofit in February, there was very little money left for Pfeifer to use for the prom. She also wanted to go bigger than the St. Michael Albertville High School gym.
Thankfully the community came through and was ready to help local teens feel special and experience a prom of their own.
Rockwoods restaurant, bar and event center in Otsego is donating its entire venue and food for the prom. The teens and young adults will have the run of the place for the night, enjoying the ballroom, a conference room that can be used as a quiet space for those who need it, a private dining area that will be used for hair and makeup for the guests and the front entrance where the red carpet will be set up so guests can strut their looks for pictures.
Other local businesses have made donations, including desserts from Applebees, photos by Lorissa Lynn Photography space for guests to hair and makeup from Dream Day Dressing Room.
“It’s just heartwarming and amazing,” Pfeifer said. “Everyone wants to help these kids have a great evening.”
The Special Night
The variety of special needs of the prom-goers have been taken into account when planning the event.
“They’re just beaming with happiness and joy,” Pfeifer said. “We are very cautious of these kids’ needs and we take that to be a priority to make sure everyone is safe and comfortable.”While there will be no parent viewing room this year, parents who still wish to be near may stay in the venue and eat and drink in a separate room. Nurses and a doctor will be in the ballroom area to help with the guests.
“I wanted this to be more of a prom, where kids are away from their parents and being kids,” Pfeifer said.
The event starts at 1 p.m. May 22 with hair and makeup treatment. Prom-goers should show up already dressed. At 4 p.m. there will be check in, followed by the Red Carpet starting at 4:30 p.m., allowing the guests to make their way into the venue and take pictures. Dinner will start at 5:45 p.m., followed by a dance from 6:45-9 p.m.
Student host volunteers from ages 15-22 will escort the guests throughout the night to allow their time to be extra special. The hosts are expected to arrive dressed to impress with their hair and makeup already done. They will walk down the red carpet, accompany their guest to dinner and then the dance.
This is Board Member and Fundraising and Sponsorship Coordinator Tam Laingen’s first A Night To Remember Prom and she wishes she wasn’t too old to be a host and escort a prom guest down the red carpet. She will be there at the red carpet, cheering them on.
“Prom just allows us to make people feel really special, you get to get your hair done, you get really dressed up and to do that with people who are a little bit like yourself,” Laingen said. “To give them an opportunity to do that and feel really special ... and create something really special for them that’s the goal right.”
Pulling in sponsors, organizing the agenda for the event and getting a full non-profit status within a year has been an undertaking, but Laingen had faith in Pfeifer and the rest of the board to manage it.
“I have full faith it’ll all come together,” Laingen said. “[Pfeifer] had full faith before I did. But, that’s why she is our vision girl and our leader.”
Registration to attend as a guest or student host is now open at anighttorememberprom.org. As of Feb. 4, only 10 out of the 100 student host slots have been filled. Donations and other sponsorships are also welcomed.
