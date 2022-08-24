The 2022 season has a new era for Rockford Rockets Cross Country. After the retirement of long-time head coach Jason Hester, the former assistant coach, and 2001 Rockford graduate, Jeff Dickman has stepped up to take his place.

Coach Dickman has been an assistant coach of the Rockford Cross Country team since 2017, as well as the track distance coach since 2018. He shared his excitement for the new season and his new role with the team.

