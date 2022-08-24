The 2022 season has a new era for Rockford Rockets Cross Country. After the retirement of long-time head coach Jason Hester, the former assistant coach, and 2001 Rockford graduate, Jeff Dickman has stepped up to take his place.
Coach Dickman has been an assistant coach of the Rockford Cross Country team since 2017, as well as the track distance coach since 2018. He shared his excitement for the new season and his new role with the team.
“It’s special to carry on the legacy and tradition of excellence established by Hall of Fame Coach Eric Schroeder, and to have a positive impact on young people,” he said. “Cross Country is a tremendous teacher of character, commitment, and confidence and I’m thankful to be able to lead the program my family grew up in over 20 years ago.”
The 2022 team is also full of upcoming and returning talent. The Rockford girls are poised for another strong season with a varsity-experienced core group and some newcomers with potential.
Ruby Gifford is returning from last year’s 18th place finish overall at the 2021 state meet. Lauryn Wittnebel will also be pushing the pace as a 2021 all-conference runner and finishing top-15 in the Section 6AA meet.
Other returning varsity runners in addition to Ruby and Lauryn are Calla Koshiol, Haedyn Barkeim, Elizabeth Smith, and Maggie Thompson.
The boy’s team continues their year-over-year improvement with all seven 7 varsity runners returning from last year’s Conference and Section teams. Returning runners include juniors Tristan Faber and Ty Kulavik, and sophomores Colton Braun, Grady Dawson, Rylan Gifford, Tyler Mager and Tanner Michlitsch.
Adding additional depth and varsity racing experience to the team are Cayden and Connor Ellos, who were both letter winners as junior high athletes in distance events for the 2022 Rockford Track and Field team.
Wright County Conference - West preview
With the girls, Howard Lake-Waverly and Annandale will continue to be strong competitors in the conference this year. Howard Lake is returning from another trip to the Class A state meet last year, while Annandale returns all of their conference and Section runners from 2021. Rockford lost three point scoring runners but will be competitive in 2022 due to the hard work put in by the rising runners over the summer.
The strongest competitors this season for the boys will be the defending conference champions Dassel-Cokato, who also appeared at the Class AA state meet in 2021. Additionally, Annandale will be returning their individual conference champion and 3rd place State Meet finisher, Sal Wirth. Rockford is eyeing their best finishes in both the Conference and Section meets in almost a decade with expected improvement across the entire team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.