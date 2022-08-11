Officer Shawn Wilbur celebrated his retirement at the Rogers Event Center July 26 after the city council meeting. Pictured (left to right) are Sergeant Jeff Beck, Officer Shawn Wilbur and Chief Daniel Wills
Rogers Police Department swore in Officer Brooke Trabant and Officer Haley Tushar as well has honored the retirement of Officer Shawn Wilbur and welcomed the new Records Management Technician Lisa Carlson.
Rogers City Council welcomed Officer Brooke Trabant (front right) and Officer Haley Tushar (front left) to the Rogers Police Department July 26.
(Photos courtesy of the rogers police department)
Officer Shawn Wilbur celebrated his retirement at the Rogers Event Center July 26 after the city council meeting. Pictured (left to right) are Sergeant Jeff Beck, Officer Shawn Wilbur and Chief Daniel Wills
Rogers Police Department swore in Officer Brooke Trabant and Officer Haley Tushar as well has honored the retirement of Officer Shawn Wilbur and welcomed the new Records Management Technician Lisa Carlson.
Two new police officers were sworn in July 26 at the Rogers City Council meeting. Mayor Rick Ihli administered the oath of office to Brooke Trabant and Haley Tushar.
Brooke Trabant, who grew up with four siblings in Lino Lakes and then Blaine, originally aspired to be a dance instructor and performer and attended Celebrate Dance Academy for more than 10 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Metro State University. Prior to joining the Rogers Police Department in October 2021, Trabant was a Blaine Police Explorer and a Community Service Officer in the Maple Grove Police Department. She is planning her wedding in October.
Haley Tushar, who grew up with her sister in Brooklyn Park and then Hanover, has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Minnesota-Duluth and has completed the Law Enforcement Skills program at Hennepin Technical College. Prior to coming to Rogers, she worked as a Community Service Officer in the Robbinsdale Police Department.
The hiring of Officer Trabant and Officer Tushar brings the Rogers Police Department a sworn officer strength of 21 officers.
After the swearing in, police officers in attendance and their families adjourned to the Rogers Event Center to recognize the retirement of Officer Shawn Wilbur, and also to welcome Lisa Carlson, the Police Department’s new records management technician.
Lisa Carlson has a degree in criminal justice from St. Cloud State University, and has worked in public safety for six years. Prior to joining the Rogers Police Department in June, she worked for the Metro Transit Police and was a records management technician at the Minnetonka Police Department. She and her husband, Pete, are residents of Rogers.
Prior to the swearing in ceremony, Officer Trabant, Officer Tushar, and their families attended a Healthy Family presentation. This presentation discussed the stressors of the job, the difference between stress and trauma, mental health in law enforcement and establishing strong support systems.
After the city council meeting, Rogers Officers, City Administration, friends and family gathered at the Rogers Event Center to celebrate.
At the Rogers Event Center, the retirement of Officer Shawn Wilbur was recognized.
Retiring Police Office Shawn Wilbur, a native of Brooklyn Center, started his law enforcement career in 1991, as a reserve officer for the Robbinsdale Police Department. He then became a part-time deputy for Sherburne County in 1996, working recreational patrol and court security. Wilbur was hired as a full-time patrol deputy with Sherburne County in 1997. He joined the Rogers Police Department in 2005, and served as a field training officer and the department’s first ever school resource officer.
He lives in Brooklyn Park with his wife and two children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.