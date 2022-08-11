Two new police officers were sworn in July 26 at the Rogers City Council meeting. Mayor Rick Ihli administered the oath of office to Brooke Trabant and Haley Tushar.

Brooke Trabant, who grew up with four siblings in Lino Lakes and then Blaine, originally aspired to be a dance instructor and performer and attended Celebrate Dance Academy for more than 10 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Metro State University. Prior to joining the Rogers Police Department in October 2021, Trabant was a Blaine Police Explorer and a Community Service Officer in the Maple Grove Police Department. She is planning her wedding in October.

