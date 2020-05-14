Rosemount Planning Commission approves initial plans 5-2
The majority of Rosemount’s Planning Commission gave the OK for the initial requests needed for a new Rosemount microbrewery.
It came after a pair of meetings, listening to dozens of citizen comments, a traffic study and discussing the matter for several hours.
The Schmitz family has plans to construct North 20, a microbrewery and taproom, in rural northern Rosemount along Bacardi Avenue near the border with Eagan.
In updated plans, the building was moved farther away from Bacardi Avenue and the wildlife preserve to the north. There’s also additional landscaping to buffer from neighboring properties as well as additional parking spaces.
No parking would be allowed along Bacardi Avenue, along with no food trucks and no live music.
After a lengthy discussion, commission members settled on the patio closing at 9 p.m.
Hours approved are 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Still, many residents questioned the development via phone call or email during the Zoom meeting Tuesday.
Many neighbors were concerned about the additional traffic because there are often bikers and walkers along the narrow gravel road. They had concerns about noise and changing the quiet residential neighborhood.
Many stated that noise travels farther in rural areas.
A brewery is allowed in the agricultural zoning district.
The variance in the request is due to the lot split and size of the lot. Other items approved were a simple plat and conditional use permit.
Breweries are allowed in the zone, as are wineries, commercial event centers and dog kennels.
It approvals passed 5-2.
“Our job is to balance the request of the land owner and what is allowed within the land and what they’re asking for. We try to make sure we balance the neighborhood and residents of Rosemount,” said Commission Chair Melissa Kenninger, who voted yes.
There were other residents who were supportive stating it’s an attractive location.
Applicant David Schmitz said it’s not a bar or a pub, but rather a gathering place – a social hub for the community.
The architectural design of the brewery is intended to capture the rural nature of the neighborhood.
They plan to serve a menu of pizza and appetizers along with a selection of craft beer and root beer. They won’t be allowed to sell any other liquor or beer, only what they brew, senior planner Kyle Klatt said.
Schmitz said it was hard to hear the negative comments.
“My family is not comfortable with the conflict, and we took the concerns to heart,” Schmitz said.
His intention was to invite the neighbors over to discuss the project before COVID-19 pandemic hit.
He said he intends the project to be an amenity to the city and made changes after hearing concerns from the neighbors.
“I feel like we have a good buffer out there,” Schmitz said. “Our primary goal is to keep this land out of the hands of developers and it’s still our goal. We see development closing in on us to and we’re trying to keep this a rural area. This is what we came up with to keep it a rural setting.”
The main issue with both commission members and residents is the increased traffic.
City staff did an unscientific study of comparable rural breweries such as Schram Brewery in Waconia and 22 Northman Brewery in Alexandria to get an estimate of the typical number of customers per day and week.
Engineers projected that North 20 would generate about 50-100 trips during the weekdays and 200 on the weekend, but it will vary greatly, Klatt noted that is within the capacity of Bacardi Avenue.
Traffic projections show increasing levels on the northern segment without the brewery.
The city is planning to conduct a speed study in the area in 2021.
Many commission members recognized traffic is an issue and speed along Bacardi Avenue is too high. Commission Member Michael Reed, who voted no, said it was a deal breaker.
The Planning Commission strongly recommended the city conduct a speed study as soon as possible. Although, staff noted current driving patterns are abnormal.
City officials said the city won’t change the speed limit without doing a study, as any changes could make the road more dangerous.
City Engineer Brian Erickson said speed studies look into conditions, sight lines, curves and sight distances.
“People drive the speed they’re comfortable with,” Erickson said. “They have the tendency to drive what the road lets them drive.”
Stephanie Smith, assistant city engineer, said speed limit signs don’t necessarily change driver behavior.
“There’s a segment of the population following the rule and other drivers driving what it feel like they should and ignore the speed limit,” Smith said. “You have cars on the road traveling at significantly different speeds.”
Smith also noted that “Children at Play” and “Watch for Pedestrians” signs have proven to be ineffective in changing drivers’ behavior and are not recommended.
With the approval, the measure goes on to the Rosemount City Council.
UMore Park
Community Development Director Kim Lindquist informed the Planning Commission that the University of Minnesota is working on a purchase agreement to sell 435 acres of the University of Minnesota Outreach, Research and Education (UMore) Park for a residential development.
She said a developer is looking at the same 435 acres that Newland Communities had considered developing in 2019. Newland’s proposal did not come to fruition.
Lindquist said the city hasn’t seen a concept plan, but the initial basis uses concepts from the Newland.
