When Freedom Rock co-chair Linda Paulson went looking for a theme for her organization’s Spud Fest Parade float, an idea hit her...like a potato.
Paulson wanted to incorporate the idea of area veterans with potatoes and came up with the idea of recognizing area potato farmers who are veterans.
After a search with the help of Mo Galvin, curator of the Sherburne History Center, only one such family that fit the bill- the Wingards from Wingard Farms in Big Lake Township.
Come Saturday, June 25, those watching the Spud Fest Parade will see the Wingards being recognized on the Freedom Rock parade float.
Wingard Farms, located on 900 acres off of County 14 in Big Lake Township, was founded by Arthur Wingard.
The farm got its start in 1918, when Arthur Wingard traded his hotel near Mille Lacs Lake for land in Brooklyn Center. There he began growing potatoes and other vegetables.
After World War II, a housing boom prompted Arthur to relocate the farm to Sherburne County in 1956 and develop the Brooklyn Center site into housing, located today across the creek from Park Center High School, according to a 2018 story celebrating the Wingards 100 years in the potato business in our sister paper, the Elk River Star News.
In 1920, the Wingards were named Sherburne County’s Farm Family of the Year.
Today, Wingard Farms is a fourth-generation farm in Sherburne County growing, washing and packaging potatoes, Vicich said. The Wingard family also raises seed corn and soybeans.
Arthur’s sons, John and Art, were partners in the farm after Arthur. Today, the farm’s owners are John’s son, Tom Wingard, his sons Mark and David Wingard, Art’s son, Art Wingard, and Dan Ward.
Company founder Arthur Wingard served in World War I. His son John enlisted in 1945 and son Arthur, Jr. enlisted in 1947.
Wingard’s represented with pavers at the Freedom Rock in Big Lake are: Richard Elgin Wingard I, who served in the Air Force, Richard Elgin Wingard II, who served in the Army, and Donna Wingard, who also served in the Army.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.