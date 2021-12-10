The senior center Dinner Program has been quite popular. In fact, a number of days we reach our capacity number and end up with a waiting list. Thanks go out to the four local restaurants we are in partnership with to provide these tasty noon meals. Tuesday meals are provided by Chin Yuen, Wednesday meals by American Legion Post 260, Thursday meals by VFW Post 8731, and Friday meals by Cornerstone Café. The meals cost just $4 and people do have to sign up at least one day in advance by noon. People age 55+ and spouse regardless of age are eligible to order meals, 763-295-2000.
People age 55+ completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. The cost is $25. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on December 16, January 6, February 17, and March 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can call us for more 2022 class dates. Please either drop payment off (cash or check) or mail it to the center in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, and people must register in advance.
You also must register in advance if you want to get help with toenail clipping. Wright County Public Health nurses will be at our center on December 28 to assist people age 60+ with toenail clipping. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty Larson at 763-682-7460. There is a $15 charge for this very beneficial service, however no one will be turned away due to inability to pay.
You don’t have to pay anything to come to a very interesting presentation coming up at our center. Historian Doug Ohman will be at our center in person to take you back to the days when the county fair was the highlight of the summer. Doug has explored the origins of many traditions and entertainment we have all enjoyed. This free presentation will take place in the center on Thursday, December 16 at 10:30 a.m. Please register in advance, 763-295-2000.
December 15 is the date of the senior center Coffee Party. The center is in need of decaf coffee (regular is not needed at this time) and if you drop off a can of decaf on the 15th between 10 and 11 a.m. we will treat you to a tasty pastry. If you can’t come to the center on the 15th, no worries. Decaf coffee donations will gladly be accepted anytime.
December 14 is the date you can get your blood pressure checked at the senior center. Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be at the center that day from 11 a.m. to noon to take blood pressure readings. Come and get yours checked.
Come to the center on Mondays at 1 p.m. to watch a movie on the community center’s big screen. It could be a new release or an enjoyable classic. You can call us on Monday mornings at 763-295-2000 to find out which movie we will be showing that day. We serve fresh popcorn at the movies.
Seven November Trivia Contest sheets that were turned in had all the answers correct. They were from Jeanne Christy, Krisie Garvin, Karen Hanson, Alice Kantor, Paul & Dianne Klein, Tom & Barb Liefert, and Bernice Nathe. Bernice’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 prize. If you enjoy a challenge, stop by the center and pick up a December Trivia Contest form.
The winner of last week’s cribbage tournament was Pete Christensen, with Cheryl Thelen coming in second place, and Marlo Samuelson third. The last euchre tournament winner was Cheryl Thelen. Tom Wright came in second place and Marv Kuechle third.
I have to end this article on a cheery note. We received a nice surprise in the mail last week. Dan Olson from State Farm Insurance sent the senior center a $350 check. What a generous donation! Thanks goes out to Dan for his thoughtfulness and generosity.
Activities the week of Dec. 10-17:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8-11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics, Pickleball; 8:30 a.m.; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. Movie Monday; 4 p.m. Board of Directors meeting
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. Tech Support (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; 11 a.m. blood pressure checks; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. decaf coffee party; 11 a.m. Bible Study; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. defensive driving class; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1, bingo, County Fair presentation; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of December 13:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – sweet & sour chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – beef stroganoff, dinner roll
Thurs. – hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable
Fri. – ham, cheesy potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, dessert
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.