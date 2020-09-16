For Sept. 2-8, Richfield police responded to the following calls:
Sept. 2 - Officers recovered a stolen vehicle that was occupied by a man and woman on the 6800 block of Columbus Avenue South. The man and woman were later transported to the hospital for swallowing narcotics.
Officers investigated the report of indecent exposure on the 1000 block of 77th Street East.
A black cell phone was found on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway. The phone was inventoried for safe keeping.
A death investigation was conducted on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 6600 block of Xerxes Avenue South. A purse was stolen from out of a stroller as the woman was taking a child out of her vehicle.
Theft was reported on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of 67th Street West on a report of an intoxicated man. The man was placed on a transport hold.
Sept. 3 - A report of prowlers was investigated on the 6200 block of 13th Avenue South. Four individual were arrested; two of them were juveniles. The adults arrested were an 18-year-old Minneapolis woman and a 19-year-old Minneapolis man.
A wallet and several credit cards were reported stolen on the 6300 block of DuPont Avenue South.
Damage to a vehicle was reported on the 6300 block of DuPont Avenue after an attempted theft from the vehicle.
Theft by swindle was reported on the 1700 block of 75th Street West.
A case of vehicle tampering where the victim’s property from Bloomington was left behind in the vehicle was investigated on the 7300 block of 1st Avenue South.
A 38-year-old Richfield man was arrested following the investigation of a domestic incident on the 400 block of 64-1/2 Street West.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 6300 block of Pleasant Avenue South.
Theft from a store was reported on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
Sept. 4 - Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 6400 block of 3rd Avenue South.
A 20-year-old Oak Grove woman was arrested on the 700 block of 78th Street East following the report of a disturbance.
An order for protection violation was reported on the 7400 block of 18th Avenue South. A 41-year-old Richfield man was arrested.
A 20-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for assault after officers responded to a report of a domestic incident on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South. The woman was screaming at the man and the man was reportedly telling her to stop it.
Sept. 5 - A domestic situation was investigated on the 700 block of 78th Street East.
A 40-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for assault on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Officers assisted Edina police at the intersection of I-35W and Diamond Lake Road East.
A 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for second-degree DWI following a traffic stop on the 500 block of 71st Street East.
Sept. 6 - A man was arrested by another agency following a traffic stop on 68th Street East.
An officer responded to the intersection of 78th Street West and Pillsbury Avenue South on the report of a semi truck that had crashed into multiple vehicles. A man was later arrested on suspicion of DWI.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of 78th Street West on the report of two parties refusing to leave a store after closing. A 29-year-old North Branch man was arrested for check forgery and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Sept. 7 - A victim on the 7400 block of 12th Avenue South reported a scam in which the loss was $7,500.
Richfield officers recovered a stolen vehicle on the 6200 block of 13th Avenue South that contained property belonging to several individuals. Those people were contacted and reports had been made for theft from autos that had occurred just prior to the vehicle recovery.
A 55-year-old Richfield man was arrested following a report of domestic assault on the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South.
The theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 400 block of 67th Street West.
Sept. 8 - Following a traffic stop on the 1800 block of 74th Street East, a man was arrested for a felony warrant.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.