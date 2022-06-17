For June 1-6, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
June 1 - Officers responded to the report of a naked person crawling around dumpsters on the 7400 block of Cedar Avenue South. The person was transported to a hospital.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle when parked in a business lot on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
A homeowner reported vandalism to a tree on their property located on the 7500 block of Aldrich Avenue South.
A man was detained during an assault investigation on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South.
A fraudulent withdrawal was reported from an account on the 5500 block of Nicollet Avenue.
A theft was reported on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
A fraudulent charge was made to a credit card on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South. The total of the charge was $541.61.
June 2 - A package was reported stolen from the front steps of an apartment building.
A vehicle was reported stolen from the 1200 block of 76th Street East.
A fraudulent check was reported cashed on the 6700 block of Portland Avenue South.
A 28-year-old Mankato man was arrested for DWI at the intersection of I-35W and 76th Street West following a traffic stop. Officers found a large amount of marijuana in the vehicle.
A man was arrested for theft on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
June 3 - A license plate was reported stolen on the 2700 block of 66th Street West. The victim’s plates were stolen and replaced with different plates.
Threats were reported on the 6300 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Officers responded to the report of a large amount of suspected narcotics being found in a residence on the 7500 block of Nicollet Avenue. The suspected narcotics were found while the residence was being cleaned.
Richfield police received a report of financial transaction card fraud from another agency for further investigation.
A 29-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon after police responded to the report of a disturbance on the 6400 block of Blaisdell Avenue South. Officers learned upon arrival that the reporting party had cut her brother with a kitchen knife.
Two juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct after the report of fighting at the intersection of 77th Street East and Chicago Avenue South.
A man was reported as attempting to pass a fraudulent check on the 6500 block of 14th Avenue South.
A 24-year-old Richfield man was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West. Officers responded to the report of a man and woman possibly shoplifting. The man was later arrested for the stolen vehicle and the woman for warrants.
Richfield police assisted another agency in apprehending a suspect wanted for felony theft and drugs.
June 4 - A phone scam was reported on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
A 23-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for theft on the 1500 block of 66th Street West.
A 25-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for disorderly conduct on the 6700 block of Richfield Parkway.
June 5 - No incidents reported
June 6 - Damage to property was reported on the 6700 block of Richfield Parkway.
A stolen vehicle out of Minneapolis was found on the 6400 block of 5th Avenue South.
A city of Richfield employee was bit on the right arm by a dog on the 7400 block of 15th Avenue South.
A 22-year-old Richfield man was arrested for assault on the 7400 block of 18th Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 6700 block of 15th Avenue South.
Officers investigated a report of a phone scam on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
