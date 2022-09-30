The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office did not submit media reports so the cities of Andover, Bethel, East Bethel, Ham Lake, Nowthen and Oak Grove law enforcement activities are not reflected in this report.
ANOKA
Anoka did not submit a media report before ABC Newspapers’ deadline.
COON RAPIDS
Arrests
• On Sept. 15 at 11:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW police made a warrant arrest.
• On Sept. 15 at 11:31 p.m. in the 9900 block of Bluebird St. NW police made a warrant arrest.
• On Sept. 15 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of Egret and Coon Rapids boulevards northwest police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
• On Sept. 16 at 1:08 a.m. at the intersection of Wren and Verdin streets northwest police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
• On Sept. 16 at 3:32 p.m. at the intersection of Round Lake Boulevard and Main Street northwest police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
• On Sept. 16 at 9:55 p.m. in the 2000 block of 106th Ave. NW police made a warrant arrest.
• On Sept. 17 at 12:20 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Hanson Boulevard police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
• On Sept. 18 at 2:17 a.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard and Xavis Street northwest police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
• On Sept. 18 at 6:23 p.m. in the 1600 block of 103rd Avenue NW police arrested a driver for second degree DWI.
• On Sept. 19 at 10:15 a.m. in the 0-99 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW police made a felony warrant arrest.
• On Sept. 20 at 12:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
Assault
• On Sept. 16 at 8:07 p.m. in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW a felony assault was reported.
Theft
• On Sept. 15 at 10:08 a.m. in the 2900 block of 119th Lane fraud was reported.
• On Sept. 15 at 7:16 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. a robbery was reported.
• On Sept. 15 at 1:46 p.m. in the 13000 block of Round Lake Blvd. NW a theft was reported.
• On Sept. 15 at 4:47 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northdale Ave. NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 15 at 3:11 p.m. in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 15 at 1:22 p.m. in the 2100 block of 107th Ave. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Sept. 16 at 7:43 a.m. in the 300 block of 90th Ave. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Sept. 16 at 2:36 a.m. in the 10400 block of Jay St. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Sept. 16 at 12:01 p.m. in the 0-99 block of 97th Ave. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Sept. 16 at 6:44 p.m. in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive Northwest theft was reported.
• On Sept. 17 at 1:13 p.m. in the 3000 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. theft was reported.
• On Sept. 17 at 8:41 p.m. in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest felony mail theft was re-ported.
• On Sept. 17 at 4:23 p.m. in the 1200 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 17 at 1:05 p.m. in the 400 block of 106th Ave. NW a house was reported burglarized.
• On Sept. 18 at 2:08 p.m. in the 3300 block of 124th Ave. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Sept. 18 at 8:51 a.m. in the 600 block of 106th Lane NW a motor vehicle theft was reported.
• On Sept. 19 at 6:19 p.m. in the 129000 block of Riverdale Drive NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Sept. 19 at 4:16 p.m. in the 3400 block of 116th Lane NW mail theft was reported.
• On Sept. 19 at 3:36 p.m. in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW felony mail theft was reported.
• On Sept. 19 at 5:54 p.m. in the 127000 block of Riverdale Drive NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Sept. 20 at 5:14 a.m. in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW a bike theft was reported.
• On Sept. 20 at 5:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 20 at 12:58 p.m. in the 3300 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 20 at 11:02 a.m. in the 11200 block of Hanson Blvd. NW a house was reported burglarized.
• On Sept. 20 at 11:25 a.m. in the 10500 block of Woodcrest Drive NW a motor vehicle theft was reported.
• On Sept. 20 at 11:59 p.m. in the 129000 block of Riverdale Drive NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Sept. 21 at 9:35 p.m. in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard Northwest trespassing was reported.
Sex abuse
• On Sept. 20 at 12:34 p.m. in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue in Anoka criminal sexual conduct was reported to the CRPD.
Property damage
• On Sept. 15 at 5:28 p.m. in the 10300 block of Foley Blvd. NW city property damage was reported.
• On Sept. 16 at 5:21 a.m. in the 10400 block of Ibis St. NW property damage was reported.
• On Sept. 16 at 5:07 p.m. in the 10700 block of Flora St. NW property damage was reported.
• On Sept. 16 at 5:33 p.m. in the 10400 block of Foley Blvd. NW property damage was reported.
RAMSEY
Theft
• On Sept. 3 at 9:10 p.m. in the 15300 block of Jackal St. NW a caller reported a burglary. The caller ad-vised her back door was ajar and she heard something in her garage. Officers searched the home and did not locate anyone.
• On Sept. 7 at 10:56 a.m. in the 7700 block of Highway 10 police were dispatched to Twin Cities Auctions for multiple catalytic converter thefts.
Fires
• On Sept. 4 at 3:27 p.m. in the 17000 block of Garnet St. NW Dispatched to a structure fire with 15 people inside. Officers arrived and the fire was out. Ramsey Fire handled the scene and officers cleared.
ST. FRANCIS
DWI/Arrests
• On Sept. 19 at 11:51 p.m. police responded to a personal injury crash where the driver ran into a tree. The driver admitted to drinking alcohol, but refused a blood/urine test.
Property damage
• On Sept. 15 at 4:16 p.m. in the 22800 block of El Dorado St. vandalism was reported.
Theft
• On Sept. 16 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Blvd. NW a gun was reported stolen.
• On Sept. 19 at 12:11 p.m. in the 23900 block of Roanoke St. NW
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 17 at 6:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of 243rd Ave. NW a caller reported that a shotgun was being fired near children playing in the woods.
