Santa is accepting mail in Plymouth and he’s even writing back. Families may drop off letters for Santa through Friday, Dec. 6.

Letters are accepted at City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., the Plymouth Ice Center, 3650 Plymouth Blvd., and the Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.

Santa’s helpers will send a personalized response to all letters. Letters must include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.

Load comments