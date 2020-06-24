A PLACE contractor has filed a claim against city-owned property over money owed by the nonprofit, but work is progressing on the nonprofit developer’s Via project in St. Louis Park.
LHB, an independent contractor PLACE hired for architectural and engineering work on a south section of the project that has since been abandoned, filed a mechanic’s lien against the property south of the future light rail tracks. The lien is for more than $257,000.
According to a description of liens on the Minnesota Attorney General’s website, “Every person or firm that has furnished work or provided material to build or improve your property is entitled to a mechanic’s lien on the property. This means that the contractor and any subcontractor or material supplier for a building project can go to court and try to take possession of your property if they are not paid.”
The City of St. Louis Park still owns the parcels. The city previously had planned to sell the land to PLACE if the south portion of the project, called Via Sol, had proceeded. The city and Economic Development Authority can still pursue further development on the site without waiting for resolution of the issue, according to St. Louis Park Economic Development Coordinator Greg Hunt.
According to a June 8 city staff report, legal counsel for the city’s Economic Development Authority determined that the lien had been legally and validly filed against the property “despite the fact that PLACE does not own the South Property.”
The city’s contract with PLACE, a Minneapolis-based organization, “expressly provides that PLACE will not allow any liens to attach to any portion of the Redevelopment Property during the term of the Contract,” according to the city staff report.
Therefore, the report said, LHB’s filing “constitutes an event of default” under the PLACE contract with the city.
The city sent a default notice to PLACE in March.
“To date, the majority of the amount owed LHB remains outstanding, so the default remains uncured,” the staff report states. “PLACE has assured EDA staff that it has made some progress payments to LHB and that it intends to pay the balance by early July.”
An LHB representative “confirmed that PLACE has made some nominal payments and that it has made representations to pay LHB the balance this summer,” the report says.
It adds, “LHB has indicated to EDA staff that at this point, it is not inclined to exercise its rights under the mechanic’s lien to commence foreclosure proceedings but reserves the right to do so.”
Under state law, LHB would have to begin foreclosure proceedings by Nov. 15 if PLACE does not pay the company the amount owed.
City staff told PLACE that the city is not pursuing action against PLACE at this time “but reserves its rights to pursue its contractual remedies if the event of default is not cured by July 31.”
Asked about what those remedies might include, Hunt responded, “EDA staff has kept the EDA board updated regarding the mechanics’ lien and is awaiting further updates from PLACE before commencing any discussion of possible remedies.”
Hunt said PLACE had not informed city staff of any change in the status since the June 8 report.
“EDA staff has been informed by both PLACE and LHB that discussions between the parties are ongoing,” Hunt said.
Asked for comment, PLACE Executive Director Chris Velasco said in a statement, “PLACE, as a charity, has been severely impacted by COVID19, the recession, the collapse in charitable donations, and not being allowed to complete the second phase of our Via project. However, we maintain an amicable relationship with LHB architects and are working to pay the remaining half of their fee with the swiftest resolution possible in these challenging times.”
He added, “We are working diligently on the first phase of our project, which will deliver 152 desperately-needed affordable apartments and 65 market apartments next summer.”
Structural concrete pours have been substantially completed at the site north of the light rail line, called Via Sol, according to Hunt. Framing that is underway will take about 90 days to complete.
Asked whether the lien could affect that project, Hunt said, “Not directly, and any possible indirect impact on Via Sol is purely speculative at this point.”
