Pioneer girls defeat Upsala

The Pierz girls basketball team hosted the Upsala Cardinals Thursday, Feb. 17, and came away with one of their best games of the season, winning 60-28.
For Pierz, it was a great night with great performances, but for Upsala, it was definitely a night to forget.
The game started rather slow, with both teams missing their first few shots.
It wasn’t until several minutes into the game that the Cardinals got the first points of the night.
Upsala’s Kylie Roerick sank a beautiful 3-pointer to start the game. Roerick was followed by teammate Hannah Luedtke, who also nailed a 3-pointer, putting the Cardinals up 6-0, to start the game.
That was the only highlight of the night for Upsala.
Pierz would then go on an eight-point run, with Kiara Olesch scoring two 2-pointers, and Alyssa Sadlovsky and Katie Leidenfrost each scoring 2-pointers as well.
The Pioneers took an 11-7 lead early, but a 3-pointer by Cardinals’ Brenna Graves brought the game within one point.
Upsala would try to keep it close, but they couldn’t stop the Pioneers offense.
After trading 2-pointers, the Pioneers went on a seven-point run before the first half ended.
Upsala scored two points and Pierz matched with its own two points, bringing the score to 22-14, Pierz at the half.
The Cardinals came out of the half fired up and ready to fight to retake the lead they held at the start, but the offense failed to perform.
The only points they could muster for the majority of the second half came on free throws..
Pierz would start the second half scoring two 2-pointers, courtesy of Ashley Kimman and Kenna Otte, increasing the Pioneer lead to 26-14.
The Cardinals then scored one point via free throw, and the Pioneers answered with a 2-pointer from Britney Schommer.
Pierz’ Olesch then started to go on a run all by herself, scoring the team’s next 11 points, making four 2-pointers and a 3-pointer.
Upsala had only managed to score on a handful of free throws up to this point.
It wasn’t until over halfway through the second half that Abigail Klien made the Cardinals’ first basket outside of those free throws.
Klien weaved her way through Pioneer defenders to score two points on a layup, bringing the score to 39-20, Pierz.
Unfortunately for Upsala, the Pioneers didn’t slow on offense.
Pierz would follow up with a 3-pointer from Kimman and two more 3-pointers from Sadlovsky.
Still, the only points the Cardinals managed to score were by way of free throws.
Klien would manage to put up another 2-pointer late in the game but it was already over.
The game finally came to an end with Upsala taking a beating.
Upsala’s Head Coach Sara Herzog praised her team’s fight and their efforts after the game.
“Our girls worked incredibly hard on defense and put all their effort in,” Herzog said. “I am so proud of how they played as a team.”
Upsala’s leading scorer of the night was Dakota Soltis, who scored nine points, and Klien was right behind her with eight points, also recorded six total rebounds.
Olesch was the Pioneers’ top scorer, with 24 points. She made 8-of-19 from within the arc and 1-of-3 from the 3-point line. She was also perfect on her free throws, sinking all five of them.
With that win, the Pioneers improved to 17-6 on the season. They faced off against Little Falls, Friday Feb. 18th.
Upsala dropped to 7-14 after the disappointing loss.
The Cardinals hope to redeem themselves against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Thursday, Feb. 24.
