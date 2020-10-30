When Pierz Public Schools prepared for how it was going to provide meals for students who were hybrid learning, they set it up for the students to grab the packaged meals after school on the days there are in school. The goal was to make it easier for students and parents as parents then wouldn’t have to pick up the meals at the school.
“Our kitchen staff is doing a terrific job in both feeding the children here each day as well as making take home meals for the hybrid students to take home for the following days they are not here,” said Supt. George Weber, Wednesday.
As the federal government has extended the food service waiver, the school, once it has applied for it, will be reimbursed $2.375 per breakfast, $4,152 per lunch or supper and 97 cents per supplement (snack).
“It’s nice that they are extending it through the school year because it should allow us to keep proceeding with meals without having to charge for them,” he said.
With about 250 students on hybrid learning each day, hundreds of meals are prepared every day to be taken home. However, as the number of students who actually pick up their meal package at the end of the day fluctuates from 70 to 95, Weber said the school is looking for ways to inspire students to pick up their meal package.
As the school only gets reimbursed for meals they actually served to students, not the number of meals they made, Weber foresees the district suffering significant revenue losses to its child nutrition program if the district has to continue in the current learning models.
Weber encourages students to pick up their packaged meals at the end of the school day.
