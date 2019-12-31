Visitors, friends and well-wishers who stop by Mary Pieper’s house are greeted with hot coffee, fresh cookies, shared by her many friends, and a warm smile.
Pieper, who has spent her entire life giving, even today, in the face of Stage 4 Pancreatic cancer, she remains that warm, welcoming supportive friend.
“I’m going to go out being who I am,” said Pieper.
Mary, who was diagnosed with her cancer a few months ago, still remains active with the Caledonia Lions club, currently serving as its president.
She also remains active in support of ABLE and ARC.
The later, Pieper was recently given a “Legacy Award” for her over three decades of service.
“This award is presented to a person who has contributed to improving the quality of life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities over a significant period of time,” said a press release from ARC.
Pieper, who would just as soon be behind the scenes and not garner all this attention, was grateful, not so much for the award, but for the time it meant she got to spend with her family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.