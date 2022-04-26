Princeton High School students have created an award-winning video highlighting the dangers of distracted driving.
Six members of the school’s Students Against Drunk Driving (SADD) club created the video as an entrant in a Sherburne County initiative sponsored by the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office’s “Towards Zero Death” coalition.
Three of the four leading factors contributing to fatal crashes in Minnesota are speed, no seat belt use, and distracted driving, according to the coalition.
Video entries, 30 to 60 seconds in length, were to show the dangers or discourage the use of speeding, no seat belt use, or distracted driving.
Princeton SADD members chose to focus on distracted driving, in part, because April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
Changing driver behavior is the focus of traffic safety education efforts, according to the County’s Towards Zero Deaths coalition.
It is not enough for drivers to understand the “rules of the road.” Drivers must be motivated to change their driving habits, the coalition stated.
The Princeton students hope to inspire that change through their video, which ends with a classmate being injured when hit by a car driven by a distracted driver.
SADD members involved in the project were: Pau Valdivieso Segade, Alex Frantesl, Natalie Lawrence, Ellie Horton, Desseray Hoppe and Bailey McFarland.
Valdivieso Segade served as videographer and director of the video. Natalie Lawrence served as the production’s make-up artist.
The video starts with a group of friends getting in a car to go see the newest Batman movie, Zaodivieso explains.
“They’re running a little late,” he explains.
The driver played by Alex Frantesl peels out of a parking lot.
In the rush to get to the movie, Frantesl’s character partakes in some unsafe driving practices.
Passengers portrayed by Dessert Hoppe and Bailey McFarland begin to argue with the driver over his lack of wearing a seat belt and high rate of speed. Some arguing and yelling ensues.
“Alex, slow down,” pleads Bailey McFarland’s character.
“We have to get to Batman,” Frantesl says frantically.
“You’re going way to fast,” exclaims Hoppe’s character.
“He then runs a stop sign,” Valdivieso Segade says of the driver.
That’s when Frantesl’s character hits a pedestrian played by Ellie Horton.
The three passengers of the vehicle rush from the vehicle to find Ellie laying face-down in a crosswalk. They turn Ellie onto her back and observe obvious head wounds on the non-responsive teen.
As the 48-second video ends, it is not made clear if Ellie Horton’s character survives the crash, or if she dies from her injuries.
The video closes with final messages from the three passengers of the vehicle.
“Make sure you’re wearing youyr seat belt,” Bailey McFarland says.
“Pay attention,” says Alex Frantesl.
“Drive the speed limit,” says Desseray Hoppe.
Kris Alderink is the SADD advisor at Princeton High School.
Curt Van Oort of State Farm Insurance in Princeton served as a sponsor and advisor on the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.