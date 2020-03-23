Me and my Corky

Corky was a gift from my neighbor Dee as I refused payment for lawn mowing, snow removal and favors. I had said a dog was too much responsibility. His puppy mill start was rough with a broken rib, etc. It took a while for him to stop acting strange and shaking. Patience was key. But what I got in return was the best dog ever. He didn’t bark or bite and always went to the bathroom outside. Super loving and affectionate. In Oct. 2018 at 14-1/2 years, he was diabetic and went blind. The next 18 months - 2 shots a day, special diet and hospice. He passed March 19. Oh, what a great dog!

