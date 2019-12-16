Jelly passed away December 4, 2019 at home with her family at the age of 16-1/2.
She loved bird watching, sunbathing, classical music and sitting by the fireplace. Her loss is deeply felt by her 3 dogs, 3 cats and people family. We miss her very much.
