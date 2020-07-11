Alyssa Marie Pegel, 24, Pequot Lakes, was charged in Morrison County District Court with a felony for fleeing a peace officer and a misdemeanor for child endangerment.
The charges stem from a June 23 incident when a patrol officer observed and stopped a vehicle speeding at 110 mph in a 65 mph zone.
The officer approached the vehicle and noted the driver allegedly appeared disheveled and had an unclothed child in the rear car seat. The driver reportedly made the comment “you’re evil” to the officer and then drove off.
The officer returned to his car and pursued her reaching 100 mph, but then the driver entered the median lost control and struck the officer’s car.
On approaching the vehicle, the officer noted the driver, identified as Pegel, removing two young children, both unclothed, from the vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
If convicted, Pegel could face up to three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.