People sure have fun at our weekly Parking Lot Bingo events. Bingo is played in the Monticello Community Center west parking lot at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays until further notice. People age 55+ are welcome to play, it’s free, and there are prizes for the winners. We are limiting this activity to 20 cars and you do have to call the center weekly at 763-295-2000 to sign up in advance. Please leave a message if I am not able to answer the phone. People do need to stay in their cars, and we will direct you where to park. We will provide the bingo cards and will be using a portable PA system. This event will be cancelled if the weather is bad and you can call the center the morning of bingo if it’s questionable. Please keep in mind that there will be no bathroom facilities available. I want to thank the dedicated volunteers who have helped me with this event since it began earlier this month: Sandee Blanchet, Ketzel Domke, Renee Hitter, Vicki Michaelis, and Bernice Nathe.
The July newsletters are done. You can access our newsletter on the senior center’s Facebook page and also on the city of Monticello’s website – just click on “city services” and then “senior center.” Paper copies of the newsletter are available by the door to the senior center in the community center. If you want me to mail you a copy, call the center at 763-295-2000 and leave me your name and address.
One of the features in the July newsletter is a 14 Day Challenge. Day 1 – socially connect with someone, Day 2 – laugh out loud for 10 seconds, Day 3 – write down 2 positive things in your life, Day 4 – go outside for 5 minutes, Day 5 – drink at least 4 8-ounce glasses of water, Day 6 – walk for at least 10 minutes indoors or out, Day 7 – eat at least 3 fruits or vegetable, Day 8 – stimulate your brain (puzzle, card game, writing, etc.), Day 9 – sit in a chair and then stand 10 times (be careful), Day 10 – do 5 light stretches (be careful again), Day 11 – show kindness to someone, Day 12 – think of nothing for 30 seconds, Day 13 – do 1 household chore, Day 14 – congratulations, you made it! Reward yourself with a treat. People completing this challenge are eligible for a prize. Simply send us a note letting us know you did complete the challenge or leave a message on the center’s voicemail, 763-295-2000. Please be sure to leave your name and address.
Another feature in the July newsletter is about our HOME Program, and what a great program this is! The senior center’s HOME Program can assist older adults with maintenance and cleaning both indoors and out. Help is available on a sliding fee scale with housekeeping, minor repair services, lawn mowing, painting, general yard work, etc. Our staff take precautions to ensure everyone is safe when providing services. These services are available for both Monticello and Big Lake residents. Contact Joe, HOME Program coordinator, at 763-416-7969 for more information, or apply online today: https://seniorcommunity.org/services/home-chores/#home-app-form
You can call the center at 763-295-2000 if you need food or household supplies and are unable to get them. We have a good supply of homemade masks at our center so be sure to let me know if you need one. I am at the senior center a few days a week and the others I am working remotely from home. If you call the center and no one answers, please leave a message and I will return your call.
I hope you have a great week! Stay safe and healthy, my friends.
