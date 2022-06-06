Park, BSM track teams will be represented at state meet
One week after the Metro West Conference Track and Field Championships, St. Louis Park and Benilde-St. Margaret’s found themselves tested in their respective section meets with trips to the June 9-11 state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School on the line.
St. Louis Park
Wayzata and Edina swept the top two spots in the Section 6AAA meet at Wayzata High School with prelims on May 31 and finals on June 2.
In the girls standings, Wayzata scored 60 points followed by Edina (41.33) while Park was sixth with 6.5 points, ahead of seventh-place Minneapolis South (six points) and eighth-place Minneapolis Washburn (five points).
In the boys standings, Wayzata beat out Edina 47-37 while Park gathered nine points to place seventh. Washburn and South were eighth (eight points) and ninth (two points), respectively.
Park junior Jimmy Hager captured the section title in the 110-meter hurdles with a 15.89 in the final and also led the third-place 4x100 relay which finished in 43.50 seconds.
Senior Seth Johnson was fourth in the 100 finals in 11.67 and seventh in the 200 final in 24.28. He was disqualified in the 300 hurdles final after placing seventh in the prelims in a season-best 43.80. Johnson was ninth in the long jump going 20-6 3/4.
Junior Sebastian Tangelson ran a personal-best time of 41.95 to place third in the 300 hurdles finals. He was sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 41-8 3/4.
Junior thrower Henry Eaton set a new PR in the shot put of 47-0 3/4 to place fifth and was ninth in the discus with a throw of 114-05.
Senior Keenan Thomas placed 11th in the high jump clearing a PR height of 5-8.
Highlighting the girls results was a third-place finish by the 4x800 relay team of sophomore Jersey Miller, freshman Anna Healey, senior Selam Maher and sophomore Hanna Wilsey in 9:56.91.
Wilsey and Miller each turned in PRs in the 800 run with Wilsey sixth in 2:21.80 and Miller was seventh in 2:26.32.
Junior Shantell Harden was eighth in the 400 finals in 1:04.39 after running a PR time of 1:04.39 in the prelims.
Freshman Nora Lindeman turned in a pair of PRs in the two longest races including a sixth-place finish in the 3,200 run in 11:55.54 and 11th place finish in the 1,600 in 5:33.01.
Senior Sophia Romero placed 11th in the shot put with a PR of 28-8 3/4 and 16th in the discus at 68-09.
Freshman Amara Schroeder placed 10th in the long jump with a PR of 15-4 3/4.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Benilde-St. Margaret’s competed in the Section 6AA meet at Orono High School with the prelims on May 31 and finals on June 2.
Junior Vivienne Larson won the 3,200 in 11:34.76, a PR and was second in the 1,600 in another PR of 5:23.91.
Junior Anna Lervick was sixth in the triple jump in 34-8.
Sophomore Kiya Gilliand was fourth in the 100 in 13.19 and fifth in the 200 in 26.76.
In the boys’ results, junior Oscar Igel was fifth in the pole vault clearing a PR of 11-3.
Junior Aiden Faherty was fifth in the 100 dash in a PR of 11.52 and junior Diego Adair was seventh in the 200 dash in a PR time of 24.02.
Sophomore Xavier Lumpkin was 13th in the long jump at 19-0 3/4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.