Champlin Park won the Northwest Suburban North Conference with a 17-2 record last season, and it helped the Rebels earn a No. 2 seed in the 5AAAA section tournament.
They pushed the top-ranked Pirates to triple overtime in the final, and Champlin Park is once again looking to have a shot at making state.
This season, Park Center and Osseo are expected to be the other top contenders in the section, as well.
The Pirates finished third overall in the Class 4A state tournament last season, and while they graduated some top players, they also bring back several from a team that finished 30-2 overall.
NCAA Division I Baylor recruit senior 6-foot-10 forward Dain Dainja, senior 6-foot-5 guard Detavius Frierson, senior 6-foot-2 guard David Ijadimbola and senior 6-foot-3 guard Josh Brown.
Dainja finished with 415 points, and Frierson added 388 points. Ijadimbola had 179 points, and Brown had 187 points.
Tommy Chatman (368 points), Khari Broadway (268 points) and Emmanuel Tamba (166 points) all graduated.
Osseo brings back senior 5-foot-10 guard Cornell Richardson, senior 6-foot-1 guard Tariq Henry and sophomore 6-foot guard Bernard Omooria. Richardson finished with 294 points last season, and Henry had 245 points. Omooria finished with 104 points.
Terrance Waits (363 points), Eli Barlue (255 points), Deontae Ferguson (157 points) and Chaz Franklin (140 points) all graduated.
