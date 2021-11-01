Park Center girls swimming and diving had a tough task Oct. 16 to compete in the 5AA True Team section, and while the team collected 259 points to take eighth, there was a top-eight finish.
Seventh-grader Maya Woods took seventh in diving with a 324.15 to have the best finish for the Pirates.
Seniors Gwyndolyn Tucker, Christina Mai and Zoe Penner and freshman Isabella Bennett added a 21st-place finish in the 200 free relay in 2 minutes, 9.61 seconds.
Bennett also took 21st in the 100 backstroke in 1:16.83 and 23rd in the 200 IM in 2:48.91. Junior Nora Hanson was 22nd in the 100 breaststroke in 1:33.38.
Junior Cecelia Lawson, Hanson, Bennett and Penner were 24th in the 200 medley relay in 2:32.77.
Tucker had the other top finish for the team, taking 26th in the 100 free in 1:12.32.
