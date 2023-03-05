Last month, I wrote a blog titled Have Your Phone When You Open This, where I invited you to do one tiny thing related to your phone to help you reduce unwanted time spent on it. I said, “Maybe you want to throw all your apps in a bin, delete an app that is absorbing too much of your attention, or download an app you have been curious about, like one that helps identify plants or bird sounds.”

I encouraged people to share with youth in their lives whatever small change they made and to share with me as well so that I could share with you! And that is what I am doing today.

