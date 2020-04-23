My sons are grown, I am my child now.
In 60 years I’ve never been afraid of the world.
But today it warns me to stay inside,
anyone within speaking distance is suspect.
Their how-are-yous may be stowing invisible specks of poison
while they are smiling, pleased to see me,
across the checkout counter, over coffee.
My last son at home is my companion this year,
before he begins a new life in college.
Friendly cashier, he tells Target he cannot come to work,
cannot bring the illness home to his mother, his red shirt stowed away
until it’s a new day.
I am my child now, but he is still the one afraid of insects.
Asks me, still his mother, all-powerful, to please poison the ants
crawling dangerously in a corner of the basement.
