Please come to the senior center breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, October 23.  This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes and toppings, ham, sausage, donuts, milk, juice, and coffee and will take place in the Monticello Community  Center gym from 8 a.m. to noon.  We want to give you a heads up that due to the egg shortage Sunny Fresh does not have bagged eggs, so scrambled eggs will not be served.  The cost is $8 in advance ($9 at the door) for people age 13+, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids 5 and younger eat free.  Tickets are available now in the senior center.  Volunteers are needed for the 8-10 a.m. and 10 a.m.-noon shifts.  If can help please call us at 763-295-2000.

You can also give us a call if you want to sign up for a class where you will learn more about iPads.  HOME Program coordinator Joe Kaul will walk you through the fundamental use of an iPad and more, and HOME Program volunteers will be on hand to help you with individual questions.  You do not have to own an iPad or be a current HOME Program participant to join this class.  You will be provided with an iPad during the class, or you can bring your own if you have one.  The class will be held on Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m.  Space is limited, so sign up soon.  There is no charge for people to attend this session at our center. 

