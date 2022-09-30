Please come to the senior center breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, October 23. This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes and toppings, ham, sausage, donuts, milk, juice, and coffee and will take place in the Monticello Community Center gym from 8 a.m. to noon. We want to give you a heads up that due to the egg shortage Sunny Fresh does not have bagged eggs, so scrambled eggs will not be served. The cost is $8 in advance ($9 at the door) for people age 13+, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids 5 and younger eat free. Tickets are available now in the senior center. Volunteers are needed for the 8-10 a.m. and 10 a.m.-noon shifts. If can help please call us at 763-295-2000.
You can also give us a call if you want to sign up for a class where you will learn more about iPads. HOME Program coordinator Joe Kaul will walk you through the fundamental use of an iPad and more, and HOME Program volunteers will be on hand to help you with individual questions. You do not have to own an iPad or be a current HOME Program participant to join this class. You will be provided with an iPad during the class, or you can bring your own if you have one. The class will be held on Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m. Space is limited, so sign up soon. There is no charge for people to attend this session at our center.
People age 60+ can get their toenails cut at our center on Tuesdays, October 4 and 25 for only $10. This very beneficial service is provided by Wright County Public Health nurses. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty at 763-682-7460.
There is a $25 fee to take a defensive driving course at our center. People age 55+ completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on October 6, and November 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please note that the December 7th class has been cancelled. We have set dates for all of the 2023 classes and you can contact us to get that information. You can call the center at 763-295-2000 to sign up for a class and we ask that you drop off or mail payment, cash or check, to the center in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Please note that refunds will not be given for no-shows.
People ages 55 + can ride the coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, October 10. The bus departs the community center at 8:30 a.m. and returns at about 3:45 p.m. There is a $20 charge and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and a $3 off food coupon. Please contact us soon if you wish to go on this trip.
If you like to read, consider checking out the senior center Book Club. This group will meet on Wednesday, October 12 at 9:30 a.m. and will be discussing Kill Shot by Vince Flynn. You can also pick up the next book the group will be reading. The senior center Book Club attendance has been increasing, which is exciting to see.
The senior center Caregiver Support Group has really increased in attendance numbers the past couple of months as well. If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, be sure to check out the Caregiver Support Group that meets at the center on the 2nd Thursday of each month (October 13) from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This group is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard, provides specialized support and education, and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers.
You certainly don’t have to be a professional card player to participate in those games at our center, including the tournaments. Robert Thelen was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Pete Christensen came in second place and Bernice Nathe third. The last euchre tournament winner was Loren Heckmann. Ted Nelson came in second place and Mary Kuechle third.
I want to mention that nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be checking blood pressures at our center on Tuesday, October 11. You can stop by between 11 a.m. and noon to get yours checked. There is no charge and you do not have to sign up in advance.
Remember to stop by the center to buy your October 23 breakfast ticket.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.