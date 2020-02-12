78-year-old resident of Onamia, Minnesota, passed away on February 6, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd, Minn. A funeral ceremony was held on Monday, Feb. 10, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Visitation was on Sunday, Feb. 9. Interment was in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements were with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Archie Cash Sr. is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Lee (Staples) Cash; sons, Kyle (Kim) Cash, Archie (Dallas) Cash Jr., Jeremy Cash; daughter, Corrina Cash; sister, Rose Cash Holmquist; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Gay Rose (Bedauskey) Cash; daughter, Ruth; brother, Tony; and his sister, Mary Jane. Ozhaawashkogiizhik, Archie was born on October 3, 1941, in Kathio Township to Alex and Gay Rose (Bedauskey) Cash. He was an automotive enthusiast and enjoyed riding his motorcycle and going out on his pontoon. Archie loved to travel, cook, and spend time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.

