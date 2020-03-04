Friday, March 6, 2020 (avoid the crowds and come on Friday evening!)

10:00 - 4:00  Live owls on display, gift shop & kids’ art contest winners (Owl Center)

11:00  Live Owl Program: Owl Detectives (Owl Center) Come early for a seat, as the program will be standing room only

12:30  Live Owl Program: Injured Owl Rescue (Owl Center) Come early for a seat, as the program will be standing room only

2:00  Live Owl Program: Owl Detectives (Owl Center) Come early for a seat, as the program will be standing room only 

At Houston High School

6:00 PM  Doors open to public at High School

6:00 - 8:30 PM  Vendors; raffle tickets, children’s art exhibition and Festival T-shirts for sale

7:00 PM  Live Owl Program by the Illinois Raptor Center, featuring a Snowy Owl and other owls 

8:00 PM  Family and Adult-Only Owl Prowls *PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED  Both buses is sold out

Saturday, March 7, 2020 (the most heavily attended day)

All activities at Houston High School unless otherwise noted

8:00 – 11:00  Owl Face Pancake Breakfast (Lutheran Church) $5 adults; $3 ages 4-12; ages 3 and under - free

8:00 - 11:00  Owl Woodcarving Exhibition by Robin Warburton (Lutheran Church) -free, but you will want to eat owl pancakes while you’re there! (see breakfast prices above)

8:45 AM  Doors open at High School 

9:00 – 4:30  Vendors; raffle tickets, children’s art exhibition and Festival T-shirts for sale 

9:30 AM  Live Owl Program by the Illinois Raptor Center, featuring a flying Barn Owl and other owls 

10:00 - 4:00  Live Owls on Display, gift shop & kids’ art contest winners (Owl Center) 

10:30 – 2:30  Kids Activities 

10:30 – 2:30  Owl Nest Box Building ($30/box) 

10:30 – 2:30  Owl Pellet Dissection ($5/pellet)

11:00 AM  How Tawny Owls Survive in an Ever Changing Landscape by Fred Koning from The Netherlands, Hall of Fame Special Achievement Award Winner 

11:00 AM  Short-attention span program: Meet JR the Eastern Screech-Owl (15-20 minutes, Owl Center) 

12:30 PM  Kids Hooting Contest 

2:00 PM  Dr. Fred Gehlbach and Studies of the  Eastern Screech Owl: Mentor,  Scholar and Friend​ by Dr. Cherie McCollough  (Dr. Gehlbach is Hall of Fame Special Achievement Award Winner)

2:00 PM  Short-attention span program: Meet Ruby the Great Horned Owl (15-20 minutes, Owl Center) 

3:00 PM  Live Owl Program by the Illinois Raptor Center, featuring a Snowy Owl and other owls 

5:00 - 7:00 PM  Spaghetti Dinner (St. Mary’s Catholic Church), free-will offering

4:30 PM  Owl Woodcarving Exhibition by Robin Warburton (Cross of Christ Lutheran Church)*

6:00 PM  Banquet (Cross of Christ Lutheran Church) * 

7:30 PM  World Owl Hall of Fame Award Presentations (Cross of Christ Lutheran Church) *

8:00 PM  Snowy Owls to Saw-whet Owls by Norman Smith from Massachusetts, World Owl Hall of Fame Champion of Owls Award Winner (Cross of Christ Lutheran Church) *

Sunday, March 8, 2020 (much less crowded than Saturday!)

All activities at Houston High School unless otherwise noted

8:30 – 12:30  Birding & Natural History Bus Trip (leave from Houston Nature Center) with Dan Jackson, Tim Weisbrod, and Brian Lee *

8:45  AM  Doors open at High School 

9:00 – 2:00  Vendors; raffle tickets, children’s art exhibition and Festival T-shirts for sale 

9:30 AM  Live Owl Program by the Illinois Raptor Center, featuring a flying Barn Owl and other owls 

10:00 - 4:00  Live Owls on Display, gift shop & kids’ art contest winners (Owl Center) 

10:30 – 2:00  Owl Pellet Dissection ($5/pellet)

10:30 – 2:00  Owl Nest Box Building ($30/box) 

10:30 – 2:00  Kids Activities 

11:00 AM  My Journey with a Pair of Great Horned Owls by Pamela Dimeler 

11:00 AM  Short-attention span program: Meet Ruby the Great Owl (15-20 minutes, Owl Center) 

12:00 PM  Hatch-day Party Cake (until it’s gone) 

12:30 PM  Live Owl Program by the Illinois Raptor Center, featuring a Snowy Owl and other owls 

1:45 PM  Raffle Drawing 

2:00 Short-attention span program: Meet JR the Eastern Screech-Owl (15-20 minutes, Owl Center) 

2:00 PM  Real Life Great Horned Owl Soap Opera with Karla Bloem and Ruby the Great Horned Owl 

* Pre-registration and fees required.

Daily admission wristband required. Adults: $10; Kids ages 4-17: $6; age 3 & under free. FREE ADMISSION for members of the International Owl Center. If you plan to come for the weekend, especially with a family, a membership is the most economical option, and comes with additional benefits.

Additional fees listed for some activities.

