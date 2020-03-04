Friday, March 6, 2020 (avoid the crowds and come on Friday evening!)
10:00 - 4:00 Live owls on display, gift shop & kids’ art contest winners (Owl Center)
11:00 Live Owl Program: Owl Detectives (Owl Center) Come early for a seat, as the program will be standing room only
12:30 Live Owl Program: Injured Owl Rescue (Owl Center) Come early for a seat, as the program will be standing room only
2:00 Live Owl Program: Owl Detectives (Owl Center) Come early for a seat, as the program will be standing room only
At Houston High School
6:00 PM Doors open to public at High School
6:00 - 8:30 PM Vendors; raffle tickets, children’s art exhibition and Festival T-shirts for sale
7:00 PM Live Owl Program by the Illinois Raptor Center, featuring a Snowy Owl and other owls
8:00 PM Family and Adult-Only Owl Prowls *PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED Both buses is sold out
Saturday, March 7, 2020 (the most heavily attended day)
All activities at Houston High School unless otherwise noted
8:00 – 11:00 Owl Face Pancake Breakfast (Lutheran Church) $5 adults; $3 ages 4-12; ages 3 and under - free
8:00 - 11:00 Owl Woodcarving Exhibition by Robin Warburton (Lutheran Church) -free, but you will want to eat owl pancakes while you’re there! (see breakfast prices above)
8:45 AM Doors open at High School
9:00 – 4:30 Vendors; raffle tickets, children’s art exhibition and Festival T-shirts for sale
9:30 AM Live Owl Program by the Illinois Raptor Center, featuring a flying Barn Owl and other owls
10:00 - 4:00 Live Owls on Display, gift shop & kids’ art contest winners (Owl Center)
10:30 – 2:30 Kids Activities
10:30 – 2:30 Owl Nest Box Building ($30/box)
10:30 – 2:30 Owl Pellet Dissection ($5/pellet)
11:00 AM How Tawny Owls Survive in an Ever Changing Landscape by Fred Koning from The Netherlands, Hall of Fame Special Achievement Award Winner
11:00 AM Short-attention span program: Meet JR the Eastern Screech-Owl (15-20 minutes, Owl Center)
12:30 PM Kids Hooting Contest
2:00 PM Dr. Fred Gehlbach and Studies of the Eastern Screech Owl: Mentor, Scholar and Friend by Dr. Cherie McCollough (Dr. Gehlbach is Hall of Fame Special Achievement Award Winner)
2:00 PM Short-attention span program: Meet Ruby the Great Horned Owl (15-20 minutes, Owl Center)
3:00 PM Live Owl Program by the Illinois Raptor Center, featuring a Snowy Owl and other owls
5:00 - 7:00 PM Spaghetti Dinner (St. Mary’s Catholic Church), free-will offering
4:30 PM Owl Woodcarving Exhibition by Robin Warburton (Cross of Christ Lutheran Church)*
6:00 PM Banquet (Cross of Christ Lutheran Church) *
7:30 PM World Owl Hall of Fame Award Presentations (Cross of Christ Lutheran Church) *
8:00 PM Snowy Owls to Saw-whet Owls by Norman Smith from Massachusetts, World Owl Hall of Fame Champion of Owls Award Winner (Cross of Christ Lutheran Church) *
Sunday, March 8, 2020 (much less crowded than Saturday!)
All activities at Houston High School unless otherwise noted
8:30 – 12:30 Birding & Natural History Bus Trip (leave from Houston Nature Center) with Dan Jackson, Tim Weisbrod, and Brian Lee *
8:45 AM Doors open at High School
9:00 – 2:00 Vendors; raffle tickets, children’s art exhibition and Festival T-shirts for sale
9:30 AM Live Owl Program by the Illinois Raptor Center, featuring a flying Barn Owl and other owls
10:00 - 4:00 Live Owls on Display, gift shop & kids’ art contest winners (Owl Center)
10:30 – 2:00 Owl Pellet Dissection ($5/pellet)
10:30 – 2:00 Owl Nest Box Building ($30/box)
10:30 – 2:00 Kids Activities
11:00 AM My Journey with a Pair of Great Horned Owls by Pamela Dimeler
11:00 AM Short-attention span program: Meet Ruby the Great Owl (15-20 minutes, Owl Center)
12:00 PM Hatch-day Party Cake (until it’s gone)
12:30 PM Live Owl Program by the Illinois Raptor Center, featuring a Snowy Owl and other owls
1:45 PM Raffle Drawing
2:00 Short-attention span program: Meet JR the Eastern Screech-Owl (15-20 minutes, Owl Center)
2:00 PM Real Life Great Horned Owl Soap Opera with Karla Bloem and Ruby the Great Horned Owl
* Pre-registration and fees required.
Daily admission wristband required. Adults: $10; Kids ages 4-17: $6; age 3 & under free. FREE ADMISSION for members of the International Owl Center. If you plan to come for the weekend, especially with a family, a membership is the most economical option, and comes with additional benefits.
Additional fees listed for some activities.
