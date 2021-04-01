Out of the classroom, into the world

Alex Bucta walks down the hallway to next classroom at the Jane Goodall Environmental Sciences Academy.
But that hallway leading to that classroom might me unlike any other in Minnesota.
Alex is walking among the trees, not too far from the shores of Cedar Lake. The sights, sounds, and smells are the classroom at this charter school, located 15 miles west of Monticello on the grounds of Camp Courage.
The 115-student school is focused on the environment. It’s a project-based school, where hands-on projects are encouraged. Large classrooms and lectures are not.
Students mostly come from a 50-mile radius of the school. Many students are from Monticello and Big Lake, says Jackie Longhenry, the office manager at the Jane Goodall Environmental Sciences Academy.
Maple syruping, fishing tournaments, and prairie restoration are among the norms at the Jane Goodall Environmental Sciences Academy.
Students design their own learning experiences to align with their interests and passions.
That creates self-motivated students who grow to be independent thinkers and problem-solvers, school officials say.
Along with the great outdoors, cabins used by Camp Courage’s summer campers are Jane Goodall Environmental Sciences Academy classrooms during the school year.
But those classrooms won’t look anything like the classrooms at Monticello High School or Big Lake High School.
Take Cabin 3, for example, where the classroom is home to a large freshwater tank filled with baby trout that are being observed and raised for the future release into a Twin Cities trout stream later this year.
And classes outdoors might incorporate the nearby Cedar Lake and either canoeing or kayaking into the lesson plan. Identifying species of trees, mushrooms, and living edibles are also livelong lessons that can be learned at the school. So is constructing and maintaining a rain garden.
“There are lots of opportunities here for students, educators and even parents,” Longhenry said.
Longhenry isn’t just the office manager at Jane Goodall Environmental Sciences Academy- she’s a parent, as well.
As a parent, Longhenry appreciates that her children are following things at school that interest them.
“They’re doing hands-on things that excite them,” Longhenry said.
“There are things more important than ABCs and 123s,” she said. “What they’re learning here will further their education and someday further their careers.”
Longhenry resides outside of Milaca near Foreston. She describes her kids as good ol’ farm kids.
“They’re using real-life experiences and getting credit for it here at school,” she said.
Through her family’s experiences at Jane Goodall Environmental Sciences Academy, she now knows that learning doesn’t need to be restricted within four walls.
Some students at Jane Goodall Environmental Sciences Academy attend the school because mainstream learning at schools like Monticello and Big Lake high schools wasn’t working out for them.
That includes former Big Lake students Madi Caliqiuri and Alex Bucta.
Madi, a senior who will graduate this spring, is interested in education, law enforcement, and the medical field.
Her project-based education is helping her further her interests.
Alex, a self-proclaimed “motorhead” who loves cars and working on them, came to Jane Goodall Environmental Sciences Academy because he just didn’t feel he fit in at Big Lake High School.
Now he is a student leader who is a wealth of information about seemingly any topic one cares to engage him in conversation.
“We have small classes and you get to know everyone on a personal level,” Alex said. That goes for his instructors, too, hew said.
Lane Simpson of Silver Lake Township has a farm background and is using his hands-on training to hopefully have a future in genetics tracking.
Colton Lanie of Maple Lake wants to work with in the field of natural resources- maybe as a DNR conservation officer.
“With project-based learning, I’m able to take control of my learning,” Colton said.
Jess Paulson has been the science advisor at the school for the past six years. A member of the Minnesota DNR’s Fisheries Oversight Committee, Paulson is leading the students on a project called “Trout in the Classroom”, a statewide program with partners Trout Unlimited, the Minnesota DNR, and New Wave Aquaria of Plymouth.
On December 10, 2020, the school received 300 trout eggs. The eggs were put in a tank provided by New Wave Aquaria.
As the trout have hatched and grown to minnow-sized fish, students have been able to learn about macro and invertebrate systems. In a nod to chemistry, the students perform regular studies of the tank water’s pH levels while performing other valuable water tests for things like nitrates and ammonia, Paulson said. Students also maintain a chiller that maintains the cooler temperatures required by trout.
“Later this year the trout will be released in Brown’s Creek near Stillwater,” Paulson added.
The program is a fascinating way to learn about ecosystems and freshwater ecology, she added.
More information on the Jane Goodell Environmental Sciences Academy can be found online at https://www.jgesa.org.
The school is located at 8008 83rd ST NW, Maple Lake.
