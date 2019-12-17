Park Center boys basketball claimed the Northwest Suburban West Conference with an 18-1 record last season, and it gave the Pirates a top seed in the 5AAAA section tournament.
Still, the Pirates had to battle both Osseo and Champlin Park in close games on the way to the first state berth since 2013, needing three overtimes to beat the Rebels.
Park Center remains the favorite to both win the conference and the section this season, but Osseo and Champlin Park look to once again be the biggest challengers.
Osseo brings back senior 5-foot-10 guard Cornell Richardson, senior 6-foot-1 guard Tariq Henry and sophomore 6-foot guard Bernard Omooria. Richardson finished with 294 points last season, and Henry had 245 points. Omooria finished with 104 points.
Terrance Waits (363 points), Eli Barlue (255 points), Deontae Ferguson (157 points) and Chaz Franklin (140 points) all graduated.
Champlin Park looks to be led by junior 6-foot-7 forward Francis Nwaokorie, senior 6-foot-7 forward Cooper Olson, senior 6-foot-3 guard Jared Walter are also key returning letterwinners and senior 5-foot-10 guard TJ Moberg.
Nwaokorie had 204 points and over 155 rebounds last season, and three seniors all have commitments to play in college. Olson is going to NCAA Division II University of Mary (North Dakota). He had 85 points and also added 40 rebounds, 15 blocks and 16 steals during the regular season.
Walter is a two-year starter and a NCAA Division III Bethel University recruit that finished with 85 points, 55 rebounds, 19 steals and four blocks last year. Moberg is a NCAA Division III University of Wisconsin-Superior recruit who finished with 69 points.
Four top players graduated – NCAA Division II Augustana (South Dakota) University’s Bennett Otto (457 points, 133 rebounds, 114 assists, 75 steals), NCAA Division I University of Missouri-Kansas City’s Jacob Johnson (427 points, 116 rebounds), NCAA Division II Missouri Western State University’s Alex John (200 points, 119 rebounds) and Kato Seley (156 points, 108 rebounds).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.