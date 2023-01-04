Osseo boys basketball added two wins to its season this week, beating Richfield Dec. 28 and Minneapolis Washburn the following day.
Richfield
The Orioles put together two strong halves against Richfield in order to find their second win of the season on Wednesday, completing a 66-46 victory at Augsburg University in the TCO Holiday Classic.
Osseo outscored Richfield in both halves, leading 31-20 at halftime before extending its lead with 35 second-half points to Richfield’s 26.
Trey Smith led Osseo in points scored with 14, followed close behind by Alvin Jones with 12 and Temi Omotoyinbo with 10.
De’Mari Larkins and Aaron Smith both made major contributions with nine points apiece, while Jerome Williams and Temisan Denado both scored six.
Minneapolis Washburn
Osseo kept the wins coming the next day with a 74-50 victory against Minneapolis Washburn in the TCO Holiday Classic. The Orioles took control immediately, leading 35-22 at halftime. Osseo scored 39 points in the second half, ensuring the victory.
Larkins led the scoring with 19 points, followed close behind by Trey Smith with 13. Denado added 10 points, leading the rest of Osseo’s 11 scorers.
The Orioles played three games the following week, after press time, starting with a road game against Centennial Jan 3. They then traveled to play Duluth East Jan. 5, before ending the week with a trip to Spring Lake Park Jan. 6.
