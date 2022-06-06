The week of May 23, marked the beginning of sectional play and saw the Orono Spartan softball team in action against the Hutchinson Tigers.
The No. 3 seeded Spartans defeated the Tigers 8-2 but not without some in-game drama.
The Spartans trailed the Tigers 2-1 going into the bottom of the 6th, when the offense exploded for seven runs putting the game out of reach.
The Big blast came off the bat senior Morgan McPherson. The Spartans loaded the bases with no outs when McPherson hit a grand slam on the first pitch she saw.
The ladies tacked on three more runs to seal the win. The Spartan’s had a total of 12 hits, while junior Rachel Ishaug allowed only five hits and struck out 11.
On Thursday, the ladies traveled to Benilde-St. Margaret to take on the second seeded Red Knights. Both teams got strong pitching from their starter. Ishaug scattered four hits over the seven innings while Hessien allowed only two.
The lone run was scored by the Red Knights in the fourth inning when Hessien doubled to lead off the inning and was sacrificed to third by Hoffman. She scored on a fielders choice one batter later. It was a great pitcher’s duel with the Red Knights coming out on top 1-0.
Coach Chris Johnson said “I’m super proud of our team. The girls continue to fight all seven innings. Sometimes it comes down to a bit of luck and a couple of inches.”
