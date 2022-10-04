Giovanelli runs for 67 yard TD, finishes the game at quarterback
Orono (2-3) stopped a three-game losing streak with a 52-6 win over St. Louis Park (2-3) Friday.
Giovanelli runs for 67 yard TD, finishes the game at quarterback
Orono (2-3) stopped a three-game losing streak with a 52-6 win over St. Louis Park (2-3) Friday.
The Orioles quickly fell behind 28-0 in the opening quarter and couldn’t get back into the Suburban Red subdistrict contest. The two teams share second place with 1-1 records among the four-team Suburban Red. Holy Angels is 2-0 (4-1 overall) at the top of the standings and will serve as the homecoming opponent for Park on Friday at St. Louis Park Stadium.
Spartans junior running back scored Liam Rodgers ran for 111 yards and four touchdowns, including three scores of 6, 17 and 14 yards in the first quarter. Quarterback Charles Kraus passed for three touchdowns while completing 9-of-15 passes for 168 yards.
Park senior Stefano Giovanelli scored his fifth touchdown of the season and first running the ball as he scored on a 67-yard run in the third quarter. He finished with three carries for 86 yards to go with one catch for 15 yards. Senior running back Jimmy Hager ran 20 times for 49 yards and caught one pass. AJ Foster and Manny Kaplan each caught two passes.
Orioles linebacker Zach Helfmann led the team with 13 total tackles including six solos. Defensive back Mason Amelse forced the lone turnover for Park to go with five total tackles. Nate Benishek and Jair Romero each had seven tackles.
The festivities on Friday begin early with a student-body organized parade, which starts and ends on Lake Street between the high school and stadium. Food trucks will serve up tasty food outside of the stadium before the game.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.