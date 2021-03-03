Or Emet will offer upcoming virtual presentations this month.
The organization will present “Freud in Film: Projecting Sigmund Freud and the ‘Freudian’” with member Don Larsson 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, March 12. This presentation will look at some of the ways Freud has influenced movies and how they are understood as well as how films have presented Freud. Larsson is a professor emeritus of English at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Ritual leader and rabbinic candidate Eva Cohen will lead a short Humanistic Jewish Sabbath service preceding the program.
Or Emet will host an online program honoring the late Helen Suzman, anti-apartheid activist and longtime member of the South African parliament, 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 21. Helen Suzman has been named the Humanistic Jewish Role Model for 2020-21 by the Society for Humanistic Judaism.
The discussion will be led by member Richard Logan, Society for Humanistic Judaism past president, and Paul Suzman, nephew of Helen Suzman. She became an early voice in the South African parliament speaking out against apartheid. The program will consider her work in the context of other Jews significant in the fight for freedom in Africa and will focus on her stands and accomplishments.
The Sunday programs are free and open to the public and meet concurrently with the Jewish Cultural School.
To register for either event, email Scott Chazdon at president@oremet.org. For more information, email info@oremet.org or visit oremet.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.