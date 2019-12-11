Opening day draws closer for new Monticello fire station

The opening of the Monticello Fire Department’s new fire station is just a couple months away.
“We used to think February was a long time off,” said Monticello Fire Marshal Dan Klein. “But it’s just around the corner.”
Klein recently gave members of the Monticello City Council an update on the progress with the fire station.
Financially, the construction of the fire station is right on track and under budget.
“We have $5.4 of the $5.6 million allocated,” Klein said.
That figure does not include any sales tax on construction costs that will be rebated back to the city due to special action from the Minnesota Legislature that made the fire station a sales tax-free project.
There’s also another $59,000 in change orders coming, including the installation of a concrete slab in the back of the facility and some smaller things inside the building, Klein said.
During the Dec. 9 meeting of the Monticello City Council, a contract was approved for the painting of the walls and ceiling of the apparatus bay in the new fire station. The low bid on that project was about $28,000. During the same meeting, the city council also authorized the purchase of a radio amplification system to boost the fire department’s radios inside the new fire station. The cost of that system was $27,612.
As of Dec. 9, there was $173,000 remaining in the project’s contingency fund.
Klein estimated another $15,000 to $20,000 in change orders still coming.
Any surplus in the contingency fund left on the table will be able to be used for other city projects, Klein said.
As the calendar turned to December, 65 to 70 percent of the physical work on the fire station is complete, Klein said.
Work on the roof, irrigation system, HVAC, and electrical remains. Appliances must also be installed in the station, Klein said.
In late November, The U.S. Department of Homeland Security performed a threat assessment on the fire station.
There was nothing major to report, Klein said, however some changes to the lock systems on the doors in and out of the station will be modified, he said.
Some security-based barriers will also be installed to protect the station’s dispatch area from outside threats.
Klein said he is impressed with the new fire station.
“We’re getting a heck of a facility for the cost of what we’re putting into it,” Klein told the councilors.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
