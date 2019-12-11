Paul Novotny, a 30-year veteran of the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, was endorsed by Republican delegates on the first ballot at a Dec. 7 special endorsing convention at the Olde Main Eatery in downtown Elk River for the upcoming District 30A special election.
Novotny is running for the seat vacated by outgoing Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River, who resigned from the legislature effective Dec. 6. Novotny has earned endorsements from District 30 Senator Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, as well as Rep. Zerwas.
The special election for District 30A will take place on Feb. 4, 2020. If necessary, a primary will take place on Jan. 14.
“It is truly an honor to earn the endorsement of local Republicans in our area, and I look forward to continuing my service to the people of our community as I have for over 30 years,” Novotny said. “I will continue Representative Zerwas’ work to lower taxes, improve roads, support life and stand up for the 2nd Ammendment.”
Kathy Ziebarth, a U.S. Air Force veteran and registered nurse anesthetist who resides in Big Lake with her husband and two children also sought the endorsement.
Her interest in the work of the Minnesota Legislature began while she was a graduate student at the University of Minnesota when she was assigned to follow a legislator and a health care bill through the session. She has testified in committee in support of Advanced Practice nursing legislation.
She has continued to take an active interest in the Minnesota government and has served as a voting delegate representing District 30A at the Republican State Convention in Duluth in 2018. Kathy has served on the Government Relations Committee of the Minnesota Association of Nurse Anesthetists since 2009 and was Chair for several years. She hung around after the endorsing convention was over and spoke to delegates
Novotny received applause after the endorsement and was congratulated by people in the restaurant.
During his career Novotny served in many different assignments including Patrol Sergeant, Investigative Sergeant and Firearms Instructor for the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office. He has been involved in coaching youth sports, teaching firearms safety, leading a confirmation group at his church and is an active private pilot. He is also a supporter of the ABBA Pregnancy Resource Center and REEL Hope, a non-profit that helps find forever homes for children waiting to be adapted, and is a member of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, the Elk River Sportsman’s Club and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association (NRA).
Novotny graduated from Elk River High School, and earned degrees from Anoka-Ramsey Community College and North Hennepin Community College. He and his wife Nicole live in Elk River and have two daughters, Emily and Shelby.
