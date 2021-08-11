Bloomington townball team travels to St. Anthony, not Haddox for state this year
The Bloomington Bandits erased a 2-0 series deficit to win their Riverview League Playoff Series over the MacStrength Grizzles Sunday, winning 4-3 at Red Haddox Field and advancing to their 10th Class A state tournament after the five-game contest.
Mark Hanson had the go-ahead RBI while going 2-for-4 on the evening while Nick Seipel earned the win in four relief innings on the mound, striking out six batters. Left fielder Garrett Ganske continued to lead the offense from the No. 3 spot in the order, with two hits and two stolen bases.
The Grizzlies won Games 1 and 2 10-3 and 8-7 on Aug. 1 and 2, respectively, before Bloomington turned things around with an 8-3 won at Big Willow Park in Hopkins on Aug. 4 to keep the season alive. Ganske had a grand slam while Nico Lohman added four hits including a solo home run.
Casey O’Brien contributed with a home-run-saving catch while going 2-for-4 in the lead-off spot and scoring twice. Matt Saaranen also had a pair of hits at the bottom of the order and scored once. Lohman took the win on the mound, going four innings before Ganske and Grant Martinson combined on five shutout innings of relief. Ganske and Martinson each struck out three batters.
The teams returned to Haddox Field the next night with Bloomington pulling out a 15-11 win to even the series at 2-2.
Nine different Bandits picked up a hit as right fielder Jack Tiemann and catcher John Kern each had three hits. Alex Mack and Kern each drove in three runs while Tiemann, O’Brien, David Robbins, Ryan Walker, and Arich Juberian each drove in two runs. The team drew 11 walks as Mack and Walker each scored three runs.
Bloomington used five pitchers including Seipel as the starter. He worked four innings allowing three earned runs on six hits. Ganske, Cliff Christopherson, Caideyn Ferrel and Alex Mack combined to strike out eight batters over the remaining five innings. They allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits with three walks. Mack earned the win, allowing one hit and one walk in his lone inning of work. He also struck out one batter.
Bloomington is one of 16 teams to play in the Class A state tournament, which will be played at Palm Field in St. Anthony Village Aug. 14-15 and 21-22.
The tournament is comprised of the four league champions including Baseball 365 (Park National League), St. Louis Park (Riverview League), Air Freight Unlimited (Saint Paul League), and the St. Anthony Hogs (Skyline League).
Bloomington opens tournament play against the St. Anthony Hogs at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 15.
The Quarterfinal games are on Aug. 21, with the semifinals and finals set for Aug. 22. The championship game will begin at 6 p.m. after the semifinals (noon and 3 p.m.).
MSHSL notes
The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors met for the first time of the 2021-22 school year Aug. 3 in Spicer, with transfers and masks two topics of discussion while changes in format to state tournaments were released.
Student transfers saw an uptick last year with COVID-19 protocols differing across districts, which led to some students open enrolling to other districts. Now those students want to return home to their original district but the MSHSL guidelines say those students must sit out one varsity season to become eligible once again. The league grants one transfer without sitting out. After discussion, it was decided to bring a recommendation to the next board meeting, Oct. 7, about a month after the fall season begins when some of those transfers for the fall season would need to be allowed or denied.
As for potential mask mandates, the league is keeping an eye on guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control.
After a projected $5 million budget shortfall last year, the league instituted fees it charges to member schools. That projection was reduced to $4 million and in turn, the league is asking for less money from the schools. MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens said several factors went into the $1.063 million reductions, which the board approved by a motion. Among those were higher than expected revenues from state tournaments and the forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Plan [PPP] loan.
A few changes will be in place for cross country and soccer tournaments this fall, as both sports will add a class to the state tournament/meet lineup, with the board having approved the expansion.
Cross Country will include six races (boys and girls in Class A, AA and AAA) on the St. Olaf College course in Northfield on Saturday, Nov. 6. Boys and girls soccer will have state semifinal and championship matches (in Class A, AA and AAA) at U.S. Bank Stadium. Quarterfinals and third-place matches will be played at a venue to be determined at a later date.
Girls volleyball will add a fourth class starting this fall but the format is yet to be determined.
This winter Nordic Skiing will add a sprint race to the meet lineup at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik in February.
Summer track
The USATF Minnesota Summer League hosted its fourth meet of the season, this time at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School in Plymouth on Aug. 3.
St. Louis Park-based Minnesota Flyers had several strong performances, including from sprinter Seth Johnson, who was second in the mixed 100 dashes in 11.48 and second in the mixed 200 dashes in 23.28.
In the mixed high jump, Nick Schroder was fourth, clearing 1.45 meters, and Anna Lang was fifth, clearing 1.20 meters.
Antonio Stromberg, running for Bloomington Track and Field, placed 15th in the mixed 100-meter dash in 13.07, and was 12th in the mixed 200-meter dash in 26.82.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.
