Our balmy days provided an opportunity to visit the two local airports and watch the planes from the safety of the car. At the Lake Elmo Airport, light craft were coming and going every few minutes.
I suppose most of the flights were individuals seeking sun and blue sky, and a chance to forget the pandemic raging on the ground.
Three miles to the south, at the radio control airfield, a lone pilot was fueling up a jet engine powered model aircraft. I didn’t realize such engines existed, and watched in awe as the jet did barrel rolls, stalls, and corkscrew maneuvers at speeds up to 80 miles an hour.
When I was a kid a model airplane was made of balsam wood with a propeller powered by a big rubber band. Times do change.
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.