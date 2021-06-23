The Mug belongs to the Nighthawks.
The North Branch Nighthawks retained ownership of “The Mug,” the traveling trophy given to the winner of its yearly series against Chisago Lakes, thanks to two wins over the Wildcats last week.
North Branch’s Town Ball team took round one of a home-and-home series against the Bulldogs by a 7-3 count on Friday, June 18. To lead the offense, Jimmy Skroch had two hits, including a home run, as did Jordan Axberg and Clint Mattson.
Skroch dominated Chisago Lakes the following evening in the rematch, striking out 19 and surrendering just two hits in a 7-0 victory.
Mattson and Nick Pilz led the offense with three hits apiece, while Nick Solberg and Brady Brodin each added a pair of hits.
North Branch began the week with a 6-5 victory over East Bethel on Thursday, June 17. Noah Wolfe had three hits in that victory, including a solo homer, while Mattson and Pilz added two hits apiece.
The Braham Snappers managed just six hits in a 3-1 loss at Quamba on Friday, June 18. Jesse Johnson had two of those hits and also stole a base.
The offensive struggles wasted a strong pitching performance by Mike Strelow, who allowed just three hits and two earned runs. The right-hander did surrender four walks and hit two batters while striking out four.
Braham’s rematch against Quamba scheduled for Sunday, June 20 was rained out.
The Isanti Redbirds opened the week with league wins over Rum River and Nowthen before splitting two games in the Miller Lite Tournament hosted by Green Isle and Hamburg.
Isanti beat Rum River 10-0 behind T.J. Wink, who struck out seven and allowed just two hits in seven strong innings, and Brent Tholen, who added a scoreless eighth.
Joe Tuholsky had three hits and scored twice for the Redbirds, who also had four other players – Tristen Zimbrich, Jeff Bowman, Blaze Hogie and Mason Voshell – collect two hits each. Mike Koplitz had a single and a walk in three plate appearances for the Bandits.
The Redbirds rolled to 12 hits and took advantage of five walks and four hit batsmen in a 15-0 thumping of Nowthen on Wednesday, June 16. Isaac Roers had two hits, including a triple, while Nick Hoffman, Dakota Rockstad, and Cole Vandenheuvel also had two hits.
Matt Duong and Roers combined on a two-hit shutout in the five-inning contest.
In the first game of the Miller Lite Tournament the Redbirds used a five-run second-inning outburst to beat Belle Plaine 9-3. Duong, Tuholsky and Hogie each had two hits, while Wyatt Soderquist belted a home run.
Logan Kalis earned the victory with five shutout innings of one-hit baseball, collecting seven whiffs along the way.
The Redbirds then saw a five-game win streak snapped in a 2-0 loss to Carver in which Isanti managed just three singles.
Phil Bray was the hard-luck loser in that contest after allowing just three hits and two unearned runs while collecting 11 strikeouts in six innings of work.
The Rum River Bandits’ struggles continued following the loss to Isanti, starting with a 5-4 loss at Chisago Lakes on Wednesday, June 16. Rum River outhit the home team 11-6, with Tyler Kronstedt collecting three hits while Shawn Motl, Travis Evgen and Koplitz had two apiece.
But the Bulldogs scored three times in the seventh to tie the game at 4-4, then scored a run in the bottom of the ninth to win.
Rum River then suffered an 8-2 loss at Hinckley on Saturday, June 19. Koplitz had three hits and an RBI, while Andy Julkowski added a home run.
Bandits starter Rick Wells was plagued by the long ball, giving up three home runs among his seven hits. He also walked two and fanned five in six innings of work.
Rum River, which played at East Bethel on Monday, June 21, in a contest that was not completed at press time, began the current week with a home game against Nowthen on Wednesday, June 23.
The Bandits will play at Larson Field in Cambridge against Chisago Lakes on Sunday, June 27, starting at 6 p.m.
Braham will be home to host St. Francis on Saturday, June 26, starting at 1 p.m., then will play its next two games on the road. The Snappers travel to East Bethel on Monday, June 28, then play at Hinckley on Wednesday, June 30, with both games starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Redbirds hosted Centennial on Wednesday, June 23, then returned to Eastern Minny League action with a game at Ramsey on Friday, June 25 starting at 7:30 p.m.
Isanti will play at Monticello on Saturday, June 26, starting at 2 p.m., then return home to host Princeton the next day beginning at 4 p.m.
The lone games for North Branch this week will be a doubleheader played at Hibbing on Saturday, June 26. The Nighthawks will face the host team starting at 2 p.m., then play Princeton in a contest scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
